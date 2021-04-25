A group of volunteers that refurbishes bicycles and holds a sale in Apple Valley each year to benefit two local nonprofits is having a pop up sale in May.
Rick’s Bike Sale, which sells bicycles to benefit Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS annually, will have the pop up sale May 1 through May 5 at Superior Service Center, 14580 Glenda Dr, Apple Valley.
The sale is by appointment only to maintain social distancing. Appointments can be made on the Rick’s Bike Sale website at www.ricksbikesale.com.
The large sale for 2021 has been scheduled for July 10. For more information visit the Rick’s Bike Sale website.
