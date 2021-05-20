Volunteers: Community needs to be ‘back to normal as much as we can’
Planning for Apple Valley Freedom Days continues, though City Council members have mixed views on how much the celebration should get back to “normal” in 2021.
The Apple Valley Freedom Days Committee, led by resident Pat Schesso, partners with the city to host the nearly week-long event each year. Freedom Days events and parade were canceled by the city and committee in 2020 due to concerns and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In past years, Freedom Days included a kids fishing derby, car and motorcycle show, music at Johnny Cake Ridge Park, a family fun night, fun run, parade and fireworks.
Earlier this year, the committee announced it was moving forward with plans for a July 2-4 slate of events. The tentative schedule at the time included a car show, family fun night, a fun run and a fishing derby.
The City Council discussed the 2021 Freedom Days at a May 13 work session during which city staff asked for feedback on moving forward with planning with the committee. Schesso was in attendance.
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said Apple Valley surveyed 11 other cities about their plans for a parade and fireworks as part of their community celebration.
All of them said they normally have a parade. Nearly half indicated before new a executive order, lifting some COVID-19 restrictions, was announced, they did not plan to have a parade this year. After the announcement, three cities reversed course and said the parade was back on.
Eight of the cities indicated they planned to have fireworks this year as part of their celebrations, according to Carlson.
The city of Apple Valley has $25,000 budgeted for Freedom Days fireworks and the City Council has already approved the 2021 contract.
The bulk of the discussion at the May 13 workshop was whether or not the committee should proceed with planning a parade this year. Carlson said the city has budgeted $20,000 for parade activities.
Schesso said the committee is there to do whatever the city wants it to do. The committee would like the city to wait until June to see what happens before canceling anything, she added.
“All these other communities are changing their minds, and I think we all feel that this community of ours and the surrounding communities need to have normal back as much as we can,” she said. “We’re happy to do it for everybody.”
Council Member John Bergman said he believes it will be a time for residents to get back together for their own private parties, but he doesn’t believe its time for “just boom, we’re back to normal.”
Council Member Tom Goodwin said he’s not in favor of having the parade.
“I’m just thinking, wouldn’t that be the next super spreader? I don’t know how we’re going to control anything at the parade,” she said.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw and Council members Ruth Grendahl and Tom Melander all said they support having the parade and other activities. Grendahl said the city doesn’t need to control the parade or other activities because if people don’t feel comfortable with coming they should stay home.
“At some point, when the guidance is pointing us back to normal, we have to figure out how to get back to normal and not worry about the unknown thing,” Hooppaw said.
City Administrator Tom Lawell said staff appreciate the feedback because there’s still a lot of work to be done with the committee to book people for the parade.
“That’s where some of this $20,000 ends up going,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
