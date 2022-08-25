apple valley amc theatre
CenterPoint Integrated Solution LLC and AP Apple Valley Limited Partnership have an interest in razing the existing 72,916-square foot multi-screen Apple Valley AMC Theatre and constructing an 80,000 square-foot materials sales store called Floor & Decor.

The Apple Valley Planning Commission is reviewing a proposal to redevelop the Apple Valley AMC Theatre site.

