CenterPoint Integrated Solution LLC and AP Apple Valley Limited Partnership have an interest in razing the existing 72,916-square foot multi-screen Apple Valley AMC Theatre and constructing an 80,000 square-foot materials sales store called Floor & Decor.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission is reviewing a proposal to redevelop the Apple Valley AMC Theatre site.
CenterPoint Integrated Solution LLC and AP Apple Valley Limited Partnership have an interest in razing the 72,916-square-foot multiscreen movie theater at 15630 Cedar Ave. and constructing an 80,000-square-foot materials sales store called Floor & Decor.
The Planning Commission discussed the submitted plans during an Aug. 17 public hearing but did not take action, which is its normal policy when a public hearing held.
Carmike Cinema opened the theater in December 1998, and it was taken over by AMC in 2016, according to the city.
Floor & Decor is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, according to its website. Based in Atlanta, it offers tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories.
The Apple Valley AMC Theatre is still operating. When previously asked by the newspaper about when the lease for the theater ends, Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist has said the property seller and buyer both declined to reveal more detailed timing “to retain the integrity of the present open business operations at the AMC Theatre.”
According to the city, the AMC Theatre site is guided commercial and zoned as a planned development, which allows for a mix of certain types of neighborhood convenience retail, office, medical, restaurant, commercial recreation, transit-related and institutional uses.
Permitted uses for the site include convenience stores, offices, day care centers, restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys, athletic clubs and on-sale liquor in conjunction with a restaurant, the city said.
“The proposed retail operation is not listed as a permitted or conditional use. The applicant has requested an amendment to the planned development ordinance to allow for building materials sales a permitted use within Zone 1 of the planned development,” the Aug. 17 city report says.
The proposed plans call for razing the theater and removing all but the most northerly parking lot, the report said. The new building’s entrance would face west along Cedar.
“Access to the site will be off Gaslight Drive, a local street that connects with 155th Street West to the north and 157th Street West to the south,” the city said. “Both 155th and 157th Street are collector streets that are designed to distribute and channel trips between local streets and arterials. No access will be allowed from Cedar Avenue or 155th Street West.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.