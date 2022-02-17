Community members’ frustrations over face coverings continuing to be required in District 196 schools boiled over at the Feb. 14 School Board meeting.
Four people addressed the board during the public comment portion, asking that it immediately remove the mandate for mask-wearing and make them optional. After the speakers concluded their comments, audience members shouted and chanted phrases including “no mask mandate.” Board Vice Chair Cory Johnson repeatedly asked the audience for civility and called a 10-minute recess, but chanting and yelling continued during the rest of the meeting until it was adjourned.
Addressing the mask policy was not on the Feb. 14 meeting agenda.
“I firmly believe my children will be safe in school without a mask, even when there is an exceedingly high case transmission as we have today. But yet you have taken away my parental right to choose what is best for them in this matter with a one size fits all sweeping mandate,” Michele Blanch, a mother of five children in the district, said during the public comment.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district’s COVID-19 operations plan currently requires staff, students and visitors ages 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors at all district buildings “if transmission is ‘substantial’ (50-100 cases per 100,000) or ‘high’ (more than 100 cases per 100,000).”
The district’s plan says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 transmission matrix is referred to for determining when masks are recommended or required based on the Dakota County seven-day case rate per 100,000 residents.
Some neighboring school districts, including Farmington and Lakeville, have moved to make masks optional for staff and students with an exception for people who are returning from isolation. Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 still requires masks in all buildings for visitors, staff and students ages 3 and above regardless of vaccination status.
Federal CDC mandates require masks to be worn by staff and students riding on school buses and other vehicles as part of instructional programming and co-curricular activities.
District 196 Director of Communications Tony Taschner said Tuesday the district has noted things are continuing to change with the transmission rate dropping in recent weeks and decisions about masks being made in other school districts. Administrators do not need School Board action to change the mask policy under the current plan, and it would change based on the current case rate numbers, he added.
“So best case scenario, that number continues to decline very rapidly, and gets us into a point where masks are recommended. We don’t want masks anymore than anybody else does,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
