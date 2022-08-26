Hope to open by summer 2023
A Mexican restaurant and market planned for Apple Valley took another step forward Aug. 18, as dirt flew during a groundbreaking for the project.
The plans for Homshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar, and the Bodega 42 Fresh Market were approved by the Apple Valley City Council in September 2021. The restaurant and attached market will be a family-run operation owned by brothers Saul Mellado-Barbosa and Fernando Mellado-Barboza, and their brother-in-law Ezequiel Quijada.
Mellado-Barbosa, an Apple Valley resident, and Mellado-Barboza, a Lakeville resident, own and operate two other establishments: Orale Mexican Eats in Minneapolis and Andale Taqueria & Mercado in Richfield. Quijada, an Apple Valley resident, has a background in accounting and finance but has spent the last year learning the restaurant business from Mellado-Barboza.
They believed Apple Valley was an ideal location for their latest venture because it’s an underserved area for people looking to try certain Latin American dishes that they would have to travel north of the Minnesota River to find, Mellado-Barboza said.
“Initially, we’re going to open up in some open retail space. But we figured we actually build something from the ground up and after searching ... we found out that what better place in Apple Valley because it doesn’t have that ... type of business here at the current moment,” Quijada said.
Mellado-Barboza said they are hoping to have construction completed on the building by the end of May 2023 and tentatively open in July. They may be looking to hire as many as 65 employees.
The project plans approved in 2021 call for the construction of a 21,350-square-foot building for the restaurant and market at the northeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street West. The building will include a warehouse and storage area for preparation of fresh tortillas and other items, the restaurant and a market with a butcher and deli. There will also be a patio area and mezzanine, according to the city.
The site will be accessed from 152nd Street West and Gabella Street, with the front entrance for the restaurant and market being from the east. A pedestrian entrance from Galaxie Avenue is also included in the plans, the city said.
The owners intend to offer menu items at the restaurant such as a spicy shrimp dish, carnitas, enchiladas and more.
“We just want to bring the staples with a little flair of our own character,” Mellado-Barbosa said.
The market is expected to provide various grocery items, baked goods and grab-and-go dishes that are made fresh daily. The butcher shop will offer specialty cuts. Customers can expect to get carne asada, breaded steak, breaded chicken, tilapia and other items. The deli will make different salsas, guacamole, pico de gallo and more, Mellado-Barboza said.
Andale in Richfield is a similar concept to the Apple Valley location in that it also includes a restaurant and market. Mellado-Barboza noted the business has attracted a variety of customers since it opened in 2011, especially those from different parts of the globe who are looking for certain cuts of meat that are hard to get locally. Andale’s butchers are knowledgeable enough to cater to those requests and he expects the Bodega 42 butchers will be the same, he said.
The three owners said they are excited to be part of Apple Valley. Quijada said they’re not a large corporation embedding itself into the city with only a certain type of offering but hope to become more of a neighbor to residents.
“We’re going to be working there, we’re going to adjust to the community wants and needs both from a product offering to the way we kind of operate,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.