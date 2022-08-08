The Open Door in Eagan invites the community to outrun hunger at the Second Annual Open Door 5K Run fundraiser that will take off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Casperson Park in Lakeville, 19720 Juno Trail.
The run kicks off at 8 a.m. with the 5K race, a 1 Mile Fun Walk at 9 a.m., and a Kids 1/2K run at 9:30 a.m.
This event is designed to engage area community members in a fun, healthy activity to support The Open Door’s work in fighting local hunger in Dakota County.
Early registration is open with pricing at $30 for the 5K, $25 for the 1 Mile Walk and $15 for the Kids Run.\
Registration includes a T-shirt, medals and prizes for 5K runners, breakfast and a swag bag. Registration on race day increases by $5.
The event will offer warm-up exercises before the race provided by Twin Cities Warriors. The breakfast will be provided by in-kind sponsors from Hy-Vee in Lakeville and Post Consumer Brands. The 5K presenting sponsor is Lakeview Bank, an annual partner of The Open Door.
Gold level sponsors include Stock & Barrel Gun Club, Hellmuth & Johnson, and Barley & Vine Kitchen. Additional sponsors are Merchants Bank and New Market Bank. Further in-kind sponsors include: Bald Man Brewing Company, Tires Plus Total Car Care and Run N Fun.
The Open Door is a hunger relief organization dedicated to ending local hunger through access to healthy food.
Through its collective programs, The Open Door serves more than 14,000 Dakota County residents each month, and distributes nearly three million pounds of food annually,. Seventy percent of the food given is fresh and/or perishable. Clients can access healthy food choices through a fixed-site food pantry in Eagan, multiple Mobile Pantry sites, the Mobile Lunchbox program, and the Garden to Table program.
