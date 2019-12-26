Bob Schutte served 27 of last 32 years
Bob Schutte considered including humor in his parting statements at his last meeting as a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board member Dec. 9.
“I kind of thought I might make a joke at the last meeting that I hated to get out of my office but that would make it easier for people to get to the brooms and mops,” he said with a laugh the morning of Dec. 10. “It was a joke because there is no office. It’s a home-based industry.”
Schutte instead thanked voters for the faith they had put in him.
“I tried to do my best consistently,” he said at the meeting. “Best of luck to the people taking my seat.”
Board Member Sachin Isaacs said it had been wonderful to serve alongside Schutte and added he was leaving a “wonderful legacy.” Superintendent Mary Kreger said the district will honor Schutte’s service before the 6 p.m. Jan. 13 board meeting at Dakota Ridge School.
First elected in 1987, Schutte, 74, said he’s served about 27 years of the last 32. His current term ends Jan. 6.
“I’m comfortable with the way the district is going as I leave it,” he said. “I am very optimistic it will continue to be a good performer and work that way.”
‘Something to offer’
Schutte grew up in southern and central Illinois. He earned a degree in psychology and special education from the University of Illinois and also a master’s degree in behavioral modification.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and served until 1972. He was posted in Monterrey Bay in California where he worked as a medic and a consultant to on-post schools.
“I would observe in the classrooms and help them come up with some contingency-based management for behavioral problems,” he said of his consulting work. “After I got out of the service, I did the same thing for five years.”
He worked at schools in New Hampshire for three years and northwest Illinois for two years before deciding to change professions.
He was hired as a sales trainee for a livestock feed company and was offered a position as a sales trainer in Minneapolis less than two years later.
By this time, Schutte was married to his wife, Kay, and they had two children, Erika and Chad. The family settled at a townhouse in Burnsville in the late 1970s. About seven years later they moved east to Apple Valley.
“We’ve always lived in the district,” he said.
Schutte had several other jobs before he retired, including working at a telecommunications company, the Federal Reserve Bank and a safety supply company and teaching at a college.
His experience working at a bank was one of the reasons he decided to run for School Board. His children, both graduates of Rosemount High School, were still attending school in the district when he was first elected.
“I thought I had something to offer and if the voters liked me, I thought I would do the best I could,” he said.
School Board service
After Schutte was elected in 1987, he served for two terms before he decided not to run again, because his children had graduated from high school.
Schutte said current Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland was elected to his seat. After about five years her seat became vacant when she decided to run for mayor.
“I volunteered and was chosen out of 18 applicants. At that time, the School Board could choose a replacement,” he said. “I was chosen, I finished out the last year of her term and I had to run ever since.”
When asked about some of the biggest changes in the district he saw as a board member, Schutte noted that the population in the area “exploded” after the newer Minnesota Highway 77/Cedar Avenue bridge over the Minnesota River was built.
“For a while it seemed like we were building a new school every year. It was just phenomenal,” he said. “About 10 years ago or so it slowed down.”
With that growth came challenges. Schutte said the district experienced some growing pains because it grew quickly from a smaller district to one of the state’s largest. He added that it was important to find administrators who could deal with it.
Schutte has worked with five superintendents as a board member. The district has always had a “Triple A” philosophy of academics, athletics and arts and works to stay strong in all those areas. He believes the district has been able to do that.
“I think because we continued to attract and hire very passionate, talented staff and administrators, I think it will continue,” he said. “I’m hopeful the new School Board member and new members in time will have the same appreciation and desire for, I think, the big picture and continuing with being a supportive and guiding force to get the administrators that can keep the district going well.”
Schutte said he chose to keep seeking re-election until his current term because he believed he could offer a continuing culture to maintain the path the district was on.
“I didn’t get hung up by side issues so much. I felt I had an overview approach to it,” he said.
He serves on the board’s Audit and Finance Committee and the Curriculum and Instruction Committee. He’s an appointed board representative to the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, Schools for Equity in Education and the Community Education Advisory Council. Schutte said digging into the district’s financial matters was one of his favorite parts of being a board member.
The decision not to seek re-election this time around was partly rooted in the fact that Schutte no longer has a personal connection to the district, he said. His daughter and son are grown and he has no grandchildren who attend the district. Someone with children in the district likely has stronger interests than his would be, he said.
However, when Schutte’s term is up, he still intends to stay busy in the community. He recently agreed to be a volunteer co-pastor at the Community of Christ church he attends.
Schutte said he enjoyed his time on the board and will miss it.
“I enjoy helping others in a lot of different ways. This was a way I felt I was helping them,” he said.
He has had some interactions with Cory Johnson, who was elected in the fall and will take Schutte’s seat. He said he told Johnson he’s available if Johnson has questions and warned him there would be a lot of reading in his future.
“It helps if you are a speed reader or a fast reader,” he said.
