‘I felt like I was able to really make a difference’
Craig Angrimson said people have asked why he didn’t run for the state House or Senate. His response was he wanted to help at a local level.
He believes serving as a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board member has allowed him to do that.
“I don’t really want to go out and work on a broad area. I want to help my people that I go to the grocery store with, the people that are my friends,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to help.”
Angrimson’s last meeting will be Monday, Dec. 13, before his term expires Jan. 1. He was elected in 2018 and was not re-elected to for another term during the 2021 election.
Angrimson serves on the board’s Audit and Finance Committee as the chairperson and on the Legislative Committee. He’s also an appointed board representative to the Minnesota State High School League and Wellness Committee.
He and his wife, Gail, live in Apple Valley. Their daughter, Rachel, is a first-grade teacher at Highland Elementary School.
Angrimson’s career has centered around the trades. He worked in maintenance for 17 years at Northwest Airlines and at the same time worked in maintenance for Bloomington Public Schools for 18 years.
Most recently he’s worked as an operating engineer for the Metropolitan Council’s Regional Maintenance Facility in Eagan. He’s also worked in construction and has served on the executive board with the St. Paul Regional Labor Federation. He’s retiring in the middle of January.
He said he decided to run for School Board while his daughter was a high school student and it had been something in the back of his mind.
“I said, ‘I have the time.’ I don’t commit to something unless I get the time to put into it,” he said.
When asked what he believed the board has accomplished during his term, he noted the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and making a lot of tough decisions. He said the board also approved purchasing new location for the Area Learning Center; hiring a new equity and inclusion director and funding to build new turf fields at the district’s four comprehensive high schools.
“Every decision that we made, I did a lot of research and I’m happy with the way that I did that,” he said.
Angrimson said some of the work he’s most proud of is helping students make connections to mentors and apprentice programs in the high school’s pathways programs for trades. He gave multiple talks at the schools and helped students with his connections in the trades.
“College is great. If the college is not your thing, though, you have this avenue. You could be making $50 an hour with full benefits and this is what you can do,” he said. “And the amount of success I got from that was huge.”
Angrimson said he also enjoyed the weekly school visits he started on his own and later began scheduling with Superintendent Mary Kreger.
“The students, the administrators and the teachers all like seeing their board members with a little skin in the game, seeing that we’re in the buildings,” he said.
Upcoming issues the district and the board will face will include continuing to respond to COVID-19 and addressing the growth in the eastern side of the district, especially overcrowding at Rosemount middle and high schools, Angrimson said. He added the district will likely need to build at least one more school so he believes the district may seek another levy within the next year.
Angrimson said serving on the board has been satisfying, though it hasn’t been easy.
“I just want to wish everybody that’s still on the board luck. I’ve made a lot of good friends,” he said.
He still wants to give back and be involved in the district and community though he doesn’t have a specific plan yet, he said.
“I’m going to stay busy,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
