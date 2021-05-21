Third-graders record questions for Mark Vande Hei
A Minnesota resident currently living in outer space answered some tough questions earlier this week.
Third-graders at Oak Ridge Elementary School of Leadership, Environmental and Health Sciences in Eagan grilled Expedition 65 astronaut Mark Vande Hei during a special NASA event Tuesday.
“We video taped the students asking various different questions based on the outline from NASA,” Oak Ridge Elementary teacher Jessica Santiago said. “They play the videos for the astronauts who then answer the questions. It’s really cool.”
Vande Hei is currently aboard the International Space Station serving as a flight engineer.
The school didn’t know how many questions would get answered. They submitted 30 questions and he answered what he could in 20 minutes.
Santiago was impressed with questions.
“What do you wonder about when you look out the window at the space station?” Santiago said. “Do the stars look different? Some higher-thinking questions. They asked about how they stay healthy in space. How do you grow plants? What do you do for fun? How do you recycle in space? How do you become an astronaut?”
Vande Hei said “the view is absolutely incredible.”
“The stars look much like they would at a desert at night,” Vande Hei said. “But, we don’t really have an atmosphere between us and the stars, trace atmosphere. It’s very clear. But we have very small windows, so our field of few is much smaller, but it is gorgeous to look at the stars when you have all the lights turned off in the space station.”
For fun, he reads a book every night and the crew gets to watch a movie every week.
Vande Hei talked about what it’s like to float in space; what it’s like to travel to and from the International Space Station; what it took to become an astronaut; growing plants in space; his research; his exercise routine; astronaut food; and what it’s like to go on a spacewalk.
He was asked about how they know when to go to sleep even though they see 16 sunsets and 16 sunrises every day.
“The length of daylight is about 45 minutes,” Vande Hei said. “So we choose the time of day. We pick one place on the planet and live by their schedule.”
Santiago said everyone always asks about how astronauts go to the bathroom. To head those off, NASA sent a video in advance to show the process.
Santiago also said, NASA requested there be “no questions about aliens. Stick to science.”
It’s the second space flight for Vande Hei.
Vande Hei, who is from Chanhassen, successfully launched on board the Soyuz MS-18 along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov on April 9.
His first flight was Expedition 53/54 in 2018 when he logged 168 days in space.
According to NASA, his research during his first flight included investigations into the manufacturing of fiber optic filaments in microgravity, improving the accuracy of an implantable glucoses biosensor and measuring the Sun’s energy input to Earth at the time.
This trip, Vande Hei spends said he spends a lot of time working on Celestial immunity, which may provide insights into new vaccines and drugs possibly advancing the commercialization of space, according to NASA.
Oak Ridge Elementary is a magnet school focusing on science, health and the environment.
“It’s perfect timing for this,” Santiago said. “The third-grade students are working on an astronomy unit. We’re an inquiry based school focused on the scientific process. They’re currently doing some immunity studies at the space station. They’re studying how to keep astronauts healthy in space and doing research on vaccine. It all is connected to our magnet theme of health science.”
Oak Ridge still has some students in distance learning while others are in the classroom.
“We had good participation from both in-school students and those in distance learning,” Santiago said.
Santiago help set up the event. She said her family is friends with the Vande Hei family. Vande Hei’s parents, Thomas and Mary, of Chanhassen were able to attend the school’s event.
All Oak Ridge students, families and friends could watch the presentation live on NASA TV and it’s on the NASA YouTube channel.
