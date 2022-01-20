He’s also known as Bobby Steveson, who won 2 state titles at AVHS
Last week, Apple Valley wrestling fans were watching closely as a combatant identified as “Damon Kemp” battled on television.
On closer inspection, he bore a remarkable resemblance to a former Eagles state champion.
Damon Kemp is the professional name of Apple Valley High School graduate Bobby Steveson, 22, who won two state individual titles with the Eagles (plus one in Indiana before coming to AVHS) then wrestled four years at the University of Minnesota. Steveson signed with World Wrestling Entertainment last summer and since then has been training for his new career.
On Jan. 11 he wrestled on WWE’s “NXT 2.0” program on USA Network, making his first appearance on that show. Kemp lost to Cameron Grimes, one of the show’s established stars, but did get in some offense. In December he appeared on “205 Live,” which runs on the WWE’s streaming network, also losing that match. In professional wrestling, it’s common for people just getting started to be booked to lose to more established talent.
“It ain’t how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward! #yearofkemp,” he wrote on his Twitter account, @damonkempwwe.
One interesting aspect of last week’s match was how the announcers described Kemp’s background. They discussed his amateur background and mentioned he wrestled at the University of Minnesota, where 2021 Olympic gold medalist and WWE signee Gable Steveson wrestles. They did not mention the two are brothers, even though it’s common knowledge. When Bobby Steveson signed with WWE last summer, the company’s news release did mention he is Gable’s older brother.
Gable Steveson’s debut in WWE is to be determined, although it’s not likely to happen until he completes his senior season at Minnesota. Gable Steveson is undefeated and ranked first in NCAA Division I at 285 pounds. He is the defending NCAA champion.
Gable Steveson said upon returning from the Tokyo Olympics with his gold medal that when he starts his professional wrestling career, he hopes to do so under his real name.
Helping the Badgers soar
Sixty percent of the starting lineup of the 13th-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team are former Minnesota high school players, and two of them are from the South Suburban Conference.
Junior forward Tyler Wahl (Lakeville North) and sophomore forward Steven Crowl (Eastview) helped the Badgers win 14 of their first 16 games. Wahl is third on the team in scoring (10.3 average), second in rebounding (5.3) and has a team-high 18 blocks. His .517 field-goal percentage also leads the team. Wahl scored 21 points in a 70-69 victory over Maryland on Jan. 9 and 20 in a 78-68 victory over Ohio State on Jan. 13.
Crowl is averaging 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. Senior guard Brad Davison, a Maple Grove High School graduate, is the Badgers’ second-leading scorer with a 15.7 average.
Wisconsin will play host to Minnesota on Jan. 30 and visits the Gophers at Williams Arena on Feb. 23.
Local NBA update
Apple Valley High School graduate Tyus Jones is putting up some of the best statistics of his NBA career for the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies.
Jones, in his seventh NBA season, is averaging a career-best 8.3 points a game, along with 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds. His .476 field goal percentage is the highest of his career. Memphis defeated the Timberwolves 116-108 on Jan. 13 for its 11th victory in a row and improved to 30-14 overall, third best in the Western Conference.
Jones is the Grizzlies backup point guard to Ja Morant, the Grizzlies unquestioned superstar. However, Jones took over as the starter earlier in the season when Morant was injured, and there have been times when the two point guards have been on the floor at the same time.
Another former AVHS player, Gary Trent Jr., is averaging a career-best 16.4 points for the Toronto Raptors, who are 20-18 and now are eighth in the Eastern Conference. Trent, a shooting guard, has averaged 16.3 points per game in 50 games for Toronto since being traded from Portland in March 2021.
Second-year point guard Tre Jones is up to 12.6 minutes per game for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 assists and two rebounds.
Tyus Jones and Trent each played one year at Duke University before turning pro, with Tyus Jones helping lead the Blue Devils to the 2015 NCAA championship. Tre Jones played at Duke for two years.
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@apgecm.com.
