Asian wild horses went extinct in the wild by the late 1960s. Zoos began working with countries in Asia to reintroduce the species back into the wild during the 1990s.
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley has been one of the zoos involved in those conservation efforts. In late 2020, the zoo is scheduled to send horses directly to one of the countries that have been working to reestablish wild Asian horse populations.
Asian wild horses, also known as Przewalski’s horse, have been on exhibit at the zoo since it opened in 1978. The zoo sent a stallion to a breeding program in the Netherlands in 1991 and his descendants have been reintroduced in Mongolia. Asian wild horses have also been reintroduced in China, according to the zoo’s website.
In 2020, the zoo will send eight horses from the Minnesota Zoo and other zoos in other states to Russia for the first time. It’s also the first time the Minnesota Zoo is sending Asian wild horses directly to a park to live in the wild in another country, said Tony Fisher, director of animal collections.
“Everybody at the zoo is pretty excited about it. This is just the kind of thing that zoos like to say they’re part of. We don’t just want to have animals in cages,” he said. “We want to contribute towards their survival in the wild. Ultimately that’s the end goal. This horse is a good example of that.”
According to the zoo, the Asian wild horse is native to the grasslands of central Asia and the last Asian horse was seen in the wild in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. The horses went extinct in the wild due to competition with livestock and humans, and hunting. However, captive breeding programs kept the species from complete extinction and transfers of horses between the United States, United Kingdom and Germany helped its numbers to grow.
Fisher said the Minnesota Zoo has been part of a species survival plan for the horses where zoos cooperate to coordinate the breeding. The breeding is highly controlled and the horses today are descended from around 13 founders.
“We keep track of the pedigrees of every individual animal. We have some software systems that we use to figure out how related they are to each other. When we want to breed, we look for the least related individual that we can bring into that group to try and preserve as much genetic diversity as possible,” Fisher said. He added all the zoos participating in the species survival plan don’t breed the animals unless it’s been recommended.
At the Minnesota Zoo, the horse harem on exhibit is around five individuals, including a stallion and mares. The zoo has had as many as 25 horses at a time, Fisher said.
Russian reintroduction
Fisher said Russia began its reintroduction efforts in 2015 after it set aside 64 square miles of national park land for horse habitat near Orenburg in southwest Russia, near the border with Kazakhstan. Three different groups of Asian wild horses have been brought there from France and Hungary and there are now 38 to 40 horses at the park. Russian authorities estimate the space can support 400 to 500 horses, he added.
“They are interested in getting genetics from other areas to add to their populations out there. They approached us and asked to work with us in the United States,” Fisher said. “As (a species survival plan) we looked at our population here in this country and in Canada and we picked animals that genetically would add variation to the population.”
Fisher said he visited the site in 2019 to make sure it was going to be a place where the horses had a good chance for success. Rangers live on site all year round and patrol the fence lines to keep horses in the park and other things from coming into it. He was impressed with how the Russians ran the operations.
“That was part of our process to even find out if we wanted to cooperate with them,” he said. “There have been other projects that have approached us in the past that haven’t had good luck with introducing horses.”
Four mares and four stallions, between the ages of 2 and 5, were chosen from multiple zoos to be sent to Russia. Two horses are from the Minnesota Zoo, one is from the San Diego Zoo in California, three come from The Wilds in Ohio, one is from the El Paso Zoo in Texas, and one is from the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington, D.C., Fisher said.
The six horses from other states have all been brought to the Minnesota Zoo to become acclimated to living in a colder climate for a year before being sent to Russia. They arrived at different times throughout the fall and the last ones arrived in early December, Fisher said.
Fisher said while the horses live outside all year round the acclimation process goes beyond that. During this winter, zoo staff will build crates to ship the horses by truck and air to their new Russian home. Over the next several months staff will do crate conditioning with the animals to get them used to being in the crate. The horses will also have to go through a quarantine period to be tested for certain diseases before they can travel.
The dates are still being finalized but Fisher anticipates the trip will take place some time in October. The horses travel directly on a cargo flight from Chicago to Moscow and will then take a charter flight to Orenburg. From there, they will go by truck to the park. Fisher and a zoo veterinarian will accompany the horses during the whole trip.
The horses will be put into acclimation pens at the park. Each pen is an area of about 100 acres fenced off from the main reserve and enables park officials to keep a close eye on the new arrivals. The horses will be in there for up to a year so they can learn how to survive in the wild.
“You’ve got to make sure they can transition to wild living,” he said.
Fisher said Russia is interested in working with American zoos in the future to get additional horses and help with research projects like GPS collar studies.
“This is probably one of the most rewarding parts of my career is to work on this project,” he said.
