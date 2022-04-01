Wants department to get back to more community outreach
Nick Francis admits he had to get directions to Apple Valley before he came to interview for a job with the city’s Police Department.
“I grew up in the north part of the county and spent a lot of time there. And so (I) probably came down here for some hockey games (when I was) younger but never really spent time here,” he said. “Once I interviewed and learned a little bit more about the department, it appealed to me more, just because the size – it’s a large agency for Dakota County and really offered the ability to do a lot of different specialty assignments.”
Francis, 44, was hired as a patrol officer in Apple Valley in 2000. Fast forward to 2022, and he’s now taking over as the department’s seventh police chief as of April 1. The City Council formally approved his promotion as part of the consent agenda during the March 24 meeting. Francis is scheduled to take the oath of office and participate in a badge presentation during the April 14 council meeting.
“Chief Francis is going to do a marvelous job. We are so proud of him coming through our department and being in this position to assume the role of police chief,” City Administrator Tom Lawell said on March 24.
Francis holds a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a master of arts degree in criminal justice leadership from Concordia University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Leadership Academy and holds an emergency management certificate from the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He also works as an adjunct instructor at Concordia University.
Francis and his wife, Kirstin, live in Apple Valley with their sons, Braeden, 12 and Nico, 11.
“I think it’s gonna be a fun transition, and a good opportunity to continue building a great team,” he said.
A desire to serve
Francis was raised in South St. Paul, the youngest of 11 children, and is a graduate of South St. Paul High School. Growing up, he was interested in pursuing either education or law enforcement as a career.
There are law enforcement ties in his family, with one of his grandfathers and some great uncles who worked as police officers.
“What drew me more to law enforcement was just the ability to be out in the community,” he said.
Francis said he was attracted to work in Apple Valley because he wanted to stay in Dakota County. Since he was hired, he’s had a number of roles and assignments including the special enforcement team, radar instructor, laser instructor, drug recognition evaluator and field sobriety instructor.
“That was kind of my niche, was traffic-related,” he said.
He also later became a Police Explorer adviser. He was promoted to sergeant in 2006 and to captain in 2015.
Over his career, Francis has also been visible in the community, often attending events including Night to Unite, career fairs at local schools and Apple Valley’s Mid-Winter Fest. Outside of work, he’s coached both of his sons’ hockey teams.
“I think it’s really good to just go take advantage of those and be in uniform and represent the police department because I really love those opportunities to meet people,” he said.
When asked about how retiring Chief Jon Rechtzigel was helping with the transition, Francis said he’s talked to him about navigating the political dynamics of dealing with city government, county leadership, state government and the school district and working with other partners.
Rechtzigel also did a good job allowing him and other command staff to see what their duties would be as chief if one of them were to take over his position, Francis said.
“I think what the chief has done specifically for me is just really impressed upon the fact that whatever, whenever a community member of business reaches out to the city about something that the police have some type of assistance with, that they get a response,” he said. “I think a lot of people are frustrated when they reach out to city government and just don’t get a response. But our chief has been very clear that we really need to, even if it’s a situation where we can’t help, be reaching out, being an ear, and communicating with those folks is critical.”
Francis said getting well-trained and adequate staffing continues to be an issue just specific to law enforcement. Creating a plan to get through this period is important, and he wants to have a clear vision for the department so city administration can understand what their Police Department will look like for the next 10 years and well into the future.
As far as initiatives he wants to start or continue, Francis said he wants to get back to more public outreach events, which have been lessened or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years.
“We were on such a good foundation three years ago with all of our different outreach events,” he said. “So just getting back is going to be a priority and getting everybody reengaged with the community; because it’s long overdue to have kind of everybody in the community and the police working together to solve our collective problems.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
