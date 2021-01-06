Change is applied to Apple Valley Golf Course property
Apple Valley has a new residential zoning district, and it’s already been applied to the Apple Valley Golf Course property.
The Apple Valley City Council voted Dec. 22 to approve an ordinance to create a “low density flex residential” zoning district. The council also voted to rezone the Apple Valley Golf Course property from institutional to low density flex residential.
“I want to say thank you to our Planning Commission for doing a great job in vetting the comments from the community and going through that whole process and coming with this recommendation,” now former Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said during the meeting. Hamann-Roland resigned as mayor this month to take her new seat on the Dakota County Board.
According to the city, the zoning amendments permit a variety of housing types at a density of three to eight units per acre including attached townhomes, detached one-unit townhomes, two-family dwellings and one-family detached dwellings. The zoning district prohibits buildings from exceeding two stories or 35 feet in height.
“The distinction of this proposed zoning district from other typical residential zoning districts are: Only one-family and two-family dwellings may be constructed on parcels directly abutting existing one-or two-family dwellings,” a city news release says. “The density may be increased in areas not directly abutting existing one- and two-family dwellings as long as the overall density does not exceed eight units per acre.”
Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist has previously said the ordinance aims to take a “context sensitive” approach to respecting the density, natural features and character of the surrounding neighborhood. It could be applied to other locations around the city where similar attributes and objectives could apply if a property redevelops.
The conversations about low density flex residential began in 2019 after the golf course’s owner Joel Watrud submitted an application to the city to request comprehensive land use plan changes.
The nine-hole course at 8661 140th St. W. is on the northwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive. Land uses adjacent to the property include single-family residential to the north, single-family, two-family and multifamily residential to the west and south, and multifamily to the east.
On Dec. 12, 2019, the City Council approved sending land use changes related to the 23-acre Apple Valley Golf Course property to the Metropolitan Council for its review. During that meeting the City Council adopted resolutions affirming the Planning Commission’s denial of Watrud’s request to redesignate the property from private recreation 0.5 acres to low-density and 22.5 acres to medium-density residential. The council also approved a resolution to submit a proposal to the Met Council to redesignate the property from private recreation to low-density flex residential.
The Met Council supported the land use map change for the Apple Valley Golf Course on Oct. 28. City Planner Tom Lovelace has previously said any time there’s a change in the comprehensive plan designation for a property, the zoning has to be consistent with the new comprehensive plan designation.
In December the Planning Commission recommended approval of the low density flex residential ordinance and rezoning the Apple Valley Golf Course to low density flex to the City Council.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
