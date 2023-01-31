Coworking is a new workplace trend that has taken sail and Longship at Viking Lakes in Eagan is ready to introduce the public to the luxury workspaces available for lease.

Dom Tapplin, community manager at Longship at Viking Lakes, is ready to give tours of luxury coworking spaces located on the second floor in Suite 210 at 2685 Vikings Circle on the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan.

