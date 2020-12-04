The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved contracts with multiple union groups at its Nov. 9 meeting.
The board, in separate votes, approved contracts with the Principals’ Association of Rosemount and Dakota County Cultural Family Advocates. The board also voted to approve proposed changes to compensation and benefits for non-union administrators, special staff, assistant administrators and deans; non-licensed specialists and for directors.
Contracts
According to the district, the two-year contract with the Principals’ Association runs from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. The union’s members approved the new contract terms on Oct. 29. The contract includes:
• Wage increases by 2.5 percent effective July 1, 2020, and 2 percent effective July 1, 2021;
• Raising the district’s monthly contribution for health insurance by 7.5 percent effective July 1, 2020, and by 2 percent effective July 1, 2021;
• Increase the 403(b) matching contribution by $250 per year each year.
The district said the contract with the cultural family advocates is the first collective bargaining agreement the district has negotiated with this union. Dakota County Cultural Family Advocates were certified by the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services in March 2019. Members of the union approved the new contract, which runs July 1, 2019, through July 30, 2022, on Oct. 28.
The contract includes:
• Increasing wages by 2.31 percent effective July 1, 2019, 2.5 percent effective July 1, 2020, and 1.88 percent effective July 1, 2021;
• A $1,000 per year longevity step for employees who have worked for the district for 15 years;
• Increasing the district’s monthly health insurance contribution by 7.5 percent on July 1, 2020, and 2 percent on July 1, 2021;
• Increasing the 403(b) matching contribution by $250 per year each year of the contract.
Compensation, benefit changes
The School Board approved the same changes to compensation and benefits for non-union administrators, special staff, assistant administrators and deans, and non-licensed staff.
According to the district, the recommendation for the non-union positions “have taken into account general compensation and benefit trends, the district’s recent collective bargaining settlements with other administrative and non-administrative employee units, and the school district’s budget guidelines.”
People working in non-licensed staff positions serve student needs identified at specific schools or around the district.
“They include positions paid from building discretionary funds, special education funds, funds from grants, etc. Since the salaries for these positions are not specified under any collective bargaining agreement, they have been reviewed administratively,” the district said.
The board approved the following changes for both groups for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years:
• Increasing wages and longevity by 2.5 percent effective July 1, 2020, and by 2 percent effective July 1, 2021;
• Increasing the district’s health insurance contribution by 7.5 percent effective July 1, 2020, and by 2 percent effective July 1, 2021;
• Increasing the 403(b) matching contribution by $250 per year effective July 1, 2020, and by $250 per year effective July 1, 2021.
The district said administrators considered compensation and benefits trends, other recently approved union contracts and the district’s budget guidelines when making the proposed changes to the compensation and benefits for the directors. The following changes for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years:
• Increasing wages and longevity by 2.5 percent effective July 1, 2020, and by 2 percent effective July 1, 2021;
• Raising the district’s health insurance contribution by 7.5 percent effective July 1, 2020, and by 2 percent effective July 1, 2021;
• Increasing the 403(b) matching contribution by $500 per year effective July 1, 2020, and by $500 per year effective July 1, 2021.
– Patty Dexter
