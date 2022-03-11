A small development for new single family homes is being considered on Farquar Lake’s shoreline in Apple Valley.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of plans related to the Lakeside of Diamond Path development at 13009 Diamond Path on March 2.
The current property owners, Randy and Carolyn Buller, and JMH Land Development are seeking to subdivide three existing parcels totaling 8.1 acres to create six parcels.
The plans call for having the existing Buller home remain on one of those parcels and to be remodeled. The remaining five parcels would each accommodate one new single family home, according to the city.
“What the developer has said is that these will all be custom designed homes taking into account the unique topography of each of the sites. The builder will be working to minimize tree removal and grading as much as possible on the site,” City Planner Kathy Bodmer said.
Dakota County is limiting the number of access points from the development to Diamond Path. The project petitioners have proposed to construct two cul-de-sacs that would allow full access.
However, the site is located with a shoreland overlay zoning district of Farquar Lake, which allows a maximum impervious coverage of 25%. The city noted that one of the issues with the proposed cul-de-sac layout is that is creates large impervious surface areas. The lots containing the cul-de-sacs may have issues with the maximum impervious coverage requirement.
Bodmer said each lot will be required to provide infiltration and buffering but property owners will also be entitled to a beach and dock as regulated by the city and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
For pedestrian access, the city requires sidewalk and trail to be installed along public streets for all new developments. Diamond Path is not “an urban section” at this time, so the city is requiring an escrow for future construction of a path along Diamond Path. The pathway would be installed when Diamond Path is upgraded, the March 2 city report says.
The project will go to the City Council at a future meeting for its consideration.
