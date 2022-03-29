Nautical Bowls serves healthy meals
in fresh signature bowls
A Minnesota founded superfood smoothie franchise called Nautical Bowls is now open in Eagan serving up layers of healthy rainbow sorbet that tastes like a slice of summer in a bowl.
Franchise owners Brant and Andrea Marple welcome all to come in and try a smoothie bowl. All signature bowls are marked as meals that are each packed with antioxidants, vitamins and fiber.
Fresh sliced strawberries and bananas offer natural sweetness on top of other superfood ingredients layered atop a smooth sorbet. The bowls promise the meal is all organic, gluten-free, vegan, plant-based, and full of flavor and fiber.
“It’s kind of nice to come in here and get a taste of summer while it’s snowing outside,” Brant said.
The Eagan Nautical Bowls, located in the Promenade shopping center near the Byerly’s grocery anchor store, is open seven days a week at 3344 Promenade Ave.
Brant worked and was a former colleague with one of the company founders in the tech sales field. He said he was inspired to join the team and saw the potential for this healthy, superfoods smoothie bowl franchise.
“It is a healthy food option, and you are going to get great service in a friendly-family environment, and there is good energy with a taste of summer year-round," he said.
The couple feel fortunate to have opened their store in Eagan since foot traffic is strong and location is optimal. Eagan offers food trucks across the suburb at local community events and in place and open in parking lots. The Nautical Bowls was well received by those who live and work in Eagan.
The couple make a home in Lakeville with their two young children, Mason, 3, and six-month-old Camden. the couple know the south metro since Brant grew up in Apple Valley and Andrea is from Mendota Heights.
When they attended the grand opening of the first Nautical Bowls six years ago, they both fell in love with the bowls, the team, and the company culture.
Andrea, who formerly worked as an enrollment counselor at Capella University, said after the pandemic she had a strong desire to be around people and she needed a career shift. She was ready to to leap into entrepreneurship.
“I can totally get behind this product because it is a healthy meal, and I love serving people something that is healthy for them, and it is fun getting to know the community and guests,” she said. “A lot of people are happy we are here because when you think of the fast casual restaurants, there are not a lot of healthy options,” she added.
Nautical Bowls joined the chamber and she plans to attend business networking events and will network with local fitness centers and Eagan businesses to spread the word about Nautical Bowls. The couple has been happy to be work 12 hours a day due to high customer demand and the workload of opening a new small business and getting it off the ground.
Brant, who stays busy since he bought a commercial cleaning company a year and a half ago, will run that business that he said was a blessing during the pandemic.
Nautical Bowls celebrated its grand opening this month with a long line of customers waiting outside to try the smoothie bowls. Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce headquartered in Eagan welcomed Nautical Bowls and celebrated the small business opening with a ribbon cutting.
Company founders Rachel and Bryant Amundson were inspired to open Nautical Bowls four years ago after seeing an entrepreneurial opportunity to bring the acai bowl concept to the Midwest. They opened the flagship location in Minnetonka in 2018 and a second location in 2020 that opens doors in Eden Prairie.
As a native of Lake Minnetonka, Rachel incorporated her love for her hometown with a summer beach mural that takes up a whole wall in Nautical Bowls. When you enter the superfoods smoothie shop, you feel like you are transported to a vacation destination since the interior is decorated with a tropical theme and its shiny baby blue glass tile that resembles the look of cool water and bar tables in the shape of surf boards.
“They (the founders) lived in California and fell in love with acai bowls that are popular in Hawaii and Brazil and that are big on the coasts,” Brant said. “Acai is a berry found in the Amazon that is kind of blueberry-esk,” he added.
Small glass jars sit on tables with small papers that have words that can serve as conversation starters to encourage guests to converse versus look at their smartphones.
“The company is big on communication, positivity and putting others first,” Brant said, explaining the friendly conversation jars.
Another Nautical Bowls south metro location is now under construction in Apple Valley within the shopping center on the corner of Cedar Avenue and County Road 42 near the Cold Stone Creamery.
Check out Nautical Bowls on its social media platforms and its online mobile pickup options.
Nautical Bowls hired 15 high school students to work and will be ready to employ others to join the team this summer.
Andrea welcomes all to come in and try a superfoods signature smoothie bowl.
She said "We are just happy to be here, truly, and we are so thankful to the community that are supporting us so far, and that has been a huge blessing."
