Nature Illuminated is a brand new nighttime, drive-thru event featuring custom-designed pieces of illuminated, animal art, running from Dec. 3 to Jan. 17. The animal art includes a cockatoo larger than a car.

 Photo courtesy Minnesota Zoo

Community members are invited to “let winter, let the magic of dazzling lights connect you to some of the world’s most endearing and endangered animals – all while supporting the Minnesota Zoo.”

Nature Illuminated is a brand new nighttime, drive-thru event featuring custom-designed pieces of illuminated, animal art, running from Dec. 3 to Jan. 17. From the warmth and comfort of their own vehicles, visitors embark on a one-of-a-kind journey featuring larger-than-life animals all while following along through an audio tour filled with stories and sounds of these animal species.

The tour includes a 30-foot red panda, a cockatoo that’s larger than a car, and nearly 30 other inflatable art pieces designed, printed, and stitched by the artists at Landmark Creations in Burnsville. Over the years, their custom work has been featured at the MTV Video Music Awards, Coachella, the GRAMMY Awards and many other prominent concerts and events around the country.

Presented by Wings Financial Credit Union, with additional support from Dakota Electric Association and Landmark Creations, Nature Illuminated is a limited-time winter event to support the Minnesota and its mission. Tickets are now on sale. The cost is $25 per vehicle Sundays-Thursdays for zoo members and $50 per vehicle for nonmembers; Fridays and Saturdays are $35 per vehicle for members and $60 per vehicle for nonmembers. All tickets must be purchased online in advance at mnzoo.org.

Additional event information, including available timeslots and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Nature Illuminated, can be found online at mnzoo.org.

