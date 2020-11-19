Community members are invited to “let winter, let the magic of dazzling lights connect you to some of the world’s most endearing and endangered animals – all while supporting the Minnesota Zoo.”
Nature Illuminated is a brand new nighttime, drive-thru event featuring custom-designed pieces of illuminated, animal art, running from Dec. 3 to Jan. 17. From the warmth and comfort of their own vehicles, visitors embark on a one-of-a-kind journey featuring larger-than-life animals all while following along through an audio tour filled with stories and sounds of these animal species.
The tour includes a 30-foot red panda, a cockatoo that’s larger than a car, and nearly 30 other inflatable art pieces designed, printed, and stitched by the artists at Landmark Creations in Burnsville. Over the years, their custom work has been featured at the MTV Video Music Awards, Coachella, the GRAMMY Awards and many other prominent concerts and events around the country.
Presented by Wings Financial Credit Union, with additional support from Dakota Electric Association and Landmark Creations, Nature Illuminated is a limited-time winter event to support the Minnesota and its mission. Tickets are now on sale. The cost is $25 per vehicle Sundays-Thursdays for zoo members and $50 per vehicle for nonmembers; Fridays and Saturdays are $35 per vehicle for members and $60 per vehicle for nonmembers. All tickets must be purchased online in advance at mnzoo.org.
Additional event information, including available timeslots and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Nature Illuminated, can be found online at mnzoo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.