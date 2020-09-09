Cider Ridge Marketplace will be built on Hope Church’s land
A new commercial building proposed for an Apple Valley church’s property has received final City Council approval.
The City Council approved plans related to the Cider Ridge Marketplace, a 7,130-square-foot multi-tenant building proposed for a part of Hope Church’s property along Cedar Avenue.
The requests for the project approved by the council include subdividing a 35,910-square-foot parcel from the 7.2 acre Hope Church property to construct the new building and rezoning the parcel from institutional to planned development.
According to the city, the plans indicate the new lot will share the use of the existing driveway off 145th Street West. The new building will be parallel to Cedar Avenue with the front entrances facing east and the back of the building facing west.
“The plans were modified during the review process to establish a drive access with a clear drive aisle through the site to improve circulation within the lot,” the Aug. 27 city report states.
The project petitioner requested a planned development “to provide a mix of limited office business and neighborhood service uses,” according to the city report.
City Planner Kathy Bodmer said the suitable uses include a barbershop, hair salon, dry cleaning, shoe repair, photography studio and pottery studio. The building will have a supported drive-thru window service for a bank or credit union, but a 24-hour automated teller machine will not be permitted in response to noise concerns from neighboring residents.
Residents had said they could hear noises from the Wells Fargo branch down the road when customers visiting the ATM open their window and door with loud music.
The drive-thru teller operations would be limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with no Sunday operation. The operating hours for the overall building are limited to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Overnight parking of service vehicles and outside storage of merchandise or materials is not permitted, Bodmer said.
“So we felt that, you know, eliminating all of the overnight should help a neighborhood,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
