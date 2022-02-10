Apple Valley could become home to a new Lincoln auto dealership if the project receives the necessary city approvals.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission got the first look at plans to construct a proposed 20,800-square-foot building that would house the Lincoln dealership and auto repair facilities at 7125 151st St., during a Feb. 2 public hearing. The Planning Commission took no action on the item, which is its standard practice when a public hearing is held.
No residents provided comment during the public hearing.
Gulbrandson Real Estate LLLP/Apple Auto Properties and Apple Ford Lincoln Apple Valley are seeking approval to construct the new dealership building. They are also requesting that Gardenia Avenue and part of 151st Street that abuts the property for the proposed building be vacated so Apple Ford Lincoln can create a “connected campus between the Ford and Lincoln dealership buildings,” according to the city.
According to the city, the Apple Valley Ford dealership was developed at 7200 150st St. W. in 1992. The city vacated part of the 151st Street right-of-way in connection with that development so it could be platted as an outlot. That outlot was dedicated to the city and was transferred to the city’s Economic Development Authority.
“Establishing the outlot allowed the EDA to retain future control of an east-west alignment through the property, while allowing the EDA to respond to the needs of the marketplace at that time,” the Feb. 2 city report says.
The City Council is scheduled to have a public hearing Feb. 10 to consider the street vacation request.
The plans for the proposed redevelopment call for demolishing the five existing buildings at the site and replacing them with the new Lincoln dealership building.
The site can be accessed on the northwest side through a shared parking lot with Ford; the southwest side through an internal private street and the southeast corner via a direct connection to 151st Street West.
The city is requiring a minimum of 45 parking spaces on the site and the current plans indicate there would be 126 parking spaces.
The site plan layout for the project will depend on the city’s approval of the requested vacation of the rights-of-way, the city report states.
“The city will need to make a determination whether or not the rights-of-way continue to serve a public purpose. If some of the right-of-way is retained by the city, the petitioners will need to revise their plans to address that change of circumstances,” the report says.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
