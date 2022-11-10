A new Lincoln dealership proposed for Apple Valley has received the support of city officials.
The Apple Valley City Council approved plans related to the project on Oct. 27.
Apple Ford Lincoln Apple Valley and Gulbrandson Real Estate/Apple Auto Properties were seeking to redevelop 7125 151st St. into a Lincoln dealership site. The plans call for demolishing five existing buildings on the property and replacing it with a new 22,000-square-foot building housing the Lincoln dealership and auto repair facilities.
The project petitioners also requested to vacate the northern portion of Gardenia Avenue, which was also approved. Earlier in the process with the city, the original request included also vacating 151st Street but that plan was revised after four utility companies indicated that they had utilities located within that right-of-way.
“However, the vacation could not be considered until accommodations were made to ensure the Gardenia right-of-way could be vacated. Apple Valley Lincoln worked with the city engineer to design a cul-de-sac to terminate 151st St. W. and reroute public utilities where necessary. Lincoln plans to privately install the public street improvements and utilities with the project secured by a letter of credit, suitable insurance and confirmation from the four utility companies that the revised design meets their needs,” according to the Oct. 27 city report.
“The City Council approved the Private Installation Agreement at its June 16, 2022, meeting. Since that time, the existing private utilities have been removed from the Gardenia Ave right-of-way to make room for the redevelopment project. Work on the private installation project is also underway.”
According to the city, the Apple Valley Ford dealership was developed at 7200 150st St. W. in 1992. The city vacated part of the 151st Street right-of-way in connection with that development so it could be platted as an outlot. That outlot was dedicated to the city and was transferred to the city’s Economic Development Authority.
The site will be accessed on the northwest side through a shared parking lot with Ford and the southeast corner of the site through a direct connection to 151st Street West, according to the city.
The city is requiring 50 parking stalls on the site and the project plans indicate 123 parking spaces will be provided, the city said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
