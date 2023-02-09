TBaar inside sells to-go
cool drinks, desserts
Japanese cuisine is being served inside the new Eagan restaurant Kyuramen, which is at 1278 Town Centre Drive.
Franchise restaurant owner Kang “K” Liang said he looks forward to welcoming guests who are looking for a fine dining experience at Kyuramen, which got its start in New York City.
The restaurant’s name translates to indicate there are nine (“kyu” in Japanese) kinds of ramen offered on the menu, Liang said.
Liang said the restaurant’s ramen masters at the original location studied and absorbed the essence of the Japanese ramen to create the most unique and rich dish.
“The carefully crafted white, thick, fresh and fragrant soup bases are served with a fresh Japanese-style pork roast, a seven-minute boiled egg that is paired with chopped green onions,” Liang said.
The restaurant has a fine dining area with a ramen bar where guests can watch the chef cook.
The interior is wrapped in light blonde wood and bamboo, and there are five private booths, some with capacity for up to 10 guests with call buttons to hail a server.
“We want our customers to be cozy and have a good time,” Liang said.
Inside the restaurant door is a TBaar that serves to-go drinks and desserts. Bubble teas, milk foam drinks, fresh fruit and teas and smoothies compliment sweet treats.
Kyuramen opened in October to large crowds who were curious about the Japanese cuisine menu, according to Liang.
“We were so busy that there was waiting in line for an hour and a half,” Liang said.
Inside the main entry is a wall called “The Wish Wall” that is filled with small wooden signs that customers draw on with messages of hope and goodwill.
“In Japanese culture when they want to write something, they hang it on the wall and hope that wish comes true,” he said. “We have filled the whole wall in two weeks.”
The menu offers diverse meat and vegetable dishes and combination platters that can be shared.
“One that is popular in the Japanese cuisine is the Omurice that is an omelet on top of rice that is like chicken fried rice,” served with chopped seaweed shreds and a choice of three sauces, Liang said.
When it is served the entree is sliced thinly it opens like a book atop a bed of savory Japanese rice.
A few classic Japanese appetizers include the shrimp tempura, pan fried gyoza dumplings and vegetable spring rolls, along with more exotic offerings like takoyaki octopus balls, Japanese fried oysters and Hiyayakiko-Japanese chilled tofu.
The Kyuramen franchise was founded by Gary Lin in New York City.
This Eagan restaurant is the only one in Minnesota although a new Kyuramen is planned to open in Plymouth in a few months. Others are planned in the Twin Cities in the future.
When asked why the founder chose Eagan as the first city, Liang said: “I loved Eagan because of the nice people here and it is a good location because it is centrally located and it is close to Minneapolis and St. Paul and only minutes off the highway and we are a destination restaurant.”
The restaurant serves bubble tea cool, brown sugar milk tea, and freshly brewed tea with floating tapioca beads. There are mango and orange smoothies, matcha and taro smoothies and many lemonade flavors.
The restaurant menu offers Japanese and Korean saki wines along with other wines and beer.
The online menu can be picked up or delivered via Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Connect with Kyuramen on Facebook, Tik Tok and Instagram.
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
“We welcome all to come in an dine with us and relax because we do not rush our customers, and we want them to enjoy our beautiful restaurant and delicious dishes together,” Liang said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.