Organization helps injured veterans
Lakeville’s Tami Riha served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for more than a decade, which included two deployments in Iraq.
During her time with the National Guard she was a wire system installer and worked in administration. She served from 1999 to 2012 and was part of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division.
“I came home with some back issues because of the weight bearing equipment and some PTSD,” she said.
Sometimes, veterans who come home with injuries need help but don’t always know where or how to get it.
Riha wants people who live in Dakota County communities or other areas south of Minnesota River to know of a resource that has become available within the past year – a new chapter of the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans.
The DAV South Metro Chapter No. 40 got its official charter in fall 2018. There are about 40 members, but the chapter is looking for new members to help with leadership and fundraising ideas.
“I know a lot of veterans don’t know about us. Due to funding, we haven’t done too much promoting yet,” Riha, the chapter’s commander, said. “We want people to know we’re here.”
Veterans helping each other
The DAV was started in 1920 as the Disabled American Veterans of the World War. The organization held its first national convention in June 1921 and Judge Robert Marx, a World War I veteran, was elected as the first national commander, according to the DAV website.
Today, the organization serves injured veterans and helps them transition back to civilian life by connecting them with services that address physical, emotional and financial needs. Membership is open to any veteran wounded, gassed, injured or disabled in the line of duty during to time of war and to people awarded expeditionary or campaign medals.
The nonprofit serves more than 1 million veterans.
“Annually, the organization provides more than 600,000 rides to veterans attending medical appointments and assists veterans with well over 200,000 benefit claims. In 2018, DAV helped veterans receive more than $20 billion in earned benefits. DAV’s services are offered at no cost to all generations of veterans, their families and survivors,” the DAV site states.
Dave Bentzen, a Hastings resident, serves as the South Metro Chapter’s service officer. He said service officers can help veterans find resources for transportation, employment, dealing with homelessness, filing claims and more.
Chapter service officers screen and interview veterans needing assistance. The interview is submitted to higher levels in the organization to get connected with resources.
“I can get information and direct them to who to contact, help them line up the correct paperwork and the information they need,” Bentzen, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Navy from 1968 to 1978.
Bentzen said the DAV is made up of veterans helping other veterans, and it’s another way to continue serving the community.
“If you can help and assist a fellow veteran to remain a contributor to his community, that’s the whole point. If you continue to serve and they continue to serve, that’s the whole goal,” he said.
South Metro Chapter
The process of starting the new chapter took over two years. It was spearheaded by Apple Valley resident Carla Tappainer, Riha said.
Tappainer, who is also a member of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, said she’s been a DAV member for several years. However the closest chapter was in Faribault, and she didn’t want to travel that far, she said.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of opportunity down here for disabled vets to get help. The DAV has a very good reputation with helping with claims to get disability,” she said.
Tappainer said the chapter is excited that it’s up and going, but now more people need to learn about it.
“It’s for anybody that wants help,” she said.
The chapter meets the second Tuesday, every other month at 7 p.m. at the Apple Valley American Legion, 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley. Its next meeting will be in February.
Riha said they would also like to get new members who have more experience with the DAV system to help move the chapter forward.
“We’re all new to this chapter, our officers,” she said.
Find more information by contacting Riha at 651-900-2166 or Tappainer at ctappainer@charter.net and 952-240-7849; via MN DAV Chapter 40 Facebook page or online at https://bit.ly/2LJRIef.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
