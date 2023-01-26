Tim Benetti attracted by city’s redevelopment opportunities
Apple Valley has new leadership in its city planning department.
Tim Benetti started as the city’s new community development director on Jan. 9. He replaces Bruce Nordquist, who retired in August 2022 after working in Apple Valley for about 15 years in that role.
Benetti said there’s a balance between supporting ideas from developers and living by comprehensive plans adopted in a community, but his philosophy as a community development director is to have an open mind and look for ways to benefit the city.
He said he doesn’t like to work like a general with a top-down approach.
“I’m here to help be a team member and help the team,” he said.
Redevelopment interests
Benetti grew up in Iowa, attending and graduating from the University of Northern Iowa after high school.
He said he originally started college with a desire to go into education but he switched to studying geography with an aim to get into city planning. His desire to enter that career field was cemented during an internship he had with the city of Waterloo, Iowa, before he graduated. He was hired by Waterloo as an associate planner and immediately began working there after graduating college.
Benetti said at the time Waterloo was in a recession and the city was trying to help revitalize the downtown and implement new programming. He enjoyed dealing with business owners and seeing the redevelopment process.
“That’s always been really fun for me as a planner, for the course of my 30-plus years doing this work,” he said.
After working in Waterloo for about five years, he moved to Omaha, Nebraska, and attended graduate school at the University of Nebraska while working there. He earned a master’s of public administration.
He and his wife moved to the Twin Cities in 2002 when she was transferred for her job with Pillsbury. They now reside in Woodbury.
After moving to Minnesota, he worked as a community development director for Vadnais Heights and a city planner for Brooklyn Center. He had most recently been the community development director in Mendota Heights since 2017, before coming to Apple Valley.
Benetti said he initially wasn’t looking to leave his job in Mendota Heights but he was contacted by a consulting group about the open position in Apple Valley. The work he was hired to do in Mendota Heights was completed and he believed Apple Valley would offer him new challenges. He also heard favorable things about working for Apple Valley.
“One of the things that attracted me was ... there’s redevelopment opportunities here,” he said. “That’s where I think I’ve really honed my skills on is redevelopment and working with ... development groups, owners, property owners, and just being able to find a happy medium that works well for not only the developers or the owners, but also something that satisfies ... the needs of the community.”
Since starting in Apple Valley, Benetti said he’s had a hard learning curve and he’s been working to learn the nuances of the community. He’s enjoying his staff and found they’re willing to help.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better than having people that want to help me,” he said.
Generally the winter months are a time for city planning departments to take a breath and everything ramps up in the spring, Benetti said. He added there are projects in Apple Valley coming through the pipeline, especially in the Orchard Place development, which is south of County Road 42 and west of Pilot Knob Road.
Benetti said coming to Apple Valley is a great opportunity and his first days working in the city have been exciting.
“I’m really looking forward to starting my career with Apple Valley and serving the community as best I can,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
