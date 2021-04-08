Businesses to be built in Orchard Place development
A new car wash business and coffee shop are planned for construction in part of the Orchard Place development in Apple Valley.
On March 25, the Apple Valley City Council approved plans for a new Starbucks Coffee and a Mister Car Wash. Both are part of a planned 34-acre commercial area in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
The area where Starbucks and Mister Car Wash will be built is bordered by 155th Street West to the north, 157th Street West to the south and Pulte’s Orchard Place townhome development and Pilot Knob Road to the east.
Access to the sites will be through internal streets that will connect to 155th Street West and 157th Street West.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of the projects on Dec. 16.
Mister Car Wash will be housed in a new 6,500-square-foot building on a 1.25 acre lot, west of the Starbucks.
“The applicant is proposing an express exterior car wash, which is described as a drive-through car wash with no interior services offered. Customers will only get out of their vehicle if they choose to vacuum the inside themselves, in the free vacuum area located on the east side of the building,” the March 25 city report says.
Mister Car Wash has more than 10 locations around the metro area, according to its website.
The council also approved the construction of two multi-tenant commercial buildings, a 7,400-square-foot building and the other an 8,200-square-foot building, on a 3.21-acre lot east of the Mister Car Wash.
The Starbucks will be housed in the 7,400-square-foot facility. A user has not been identified for the other building, according to the city.
“The drive-up window lane will be accessed from the west side of the building, traverse along the south and east side of the building and exit into the parking lot. The south and west portion of the lane will be 12 feet wide and increase to 24 feet along the east side of the building. This will allow vehicles to bypass the drive-up window if they so choose. Bicycle racks shall be installed in front of all buildings,” the report says.
While the city has not typically permitted multiple commercial buildings on the same lot, exceptions have been made in some places. These include “restaurant corner” in Fischer Market Place; two multi-tenant buildings in Cedar Market Place on the northeast corner of 147th Street West and Cedar Avenue and two multi-tenant buildings in the Apple Valley Square development on the southwest corner of County Road 42 and Cedar Avenue, the city said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
