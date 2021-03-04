A new Chase Bank branch proposed for construction on Cedar Avenue has gotten the OK from city leaders to be developed.
On Feb. 25, the Apple Valley City Council approved plans related to the bank, which will be located southwest of County Road 42 and Cedar Avenue. The plans call for constructing a 3,060-square-foot branch with a drive-thru north of the current Arby’s. There are no new access points to public roads being proposed because the site will use existing internal circulation to direct traffic, according to the city.
The proposed landscaping for the project include two new landscape islands adjacent to Cedar Avenue.
“This is a significant improvement over existing conditions, which allows for two substantial trees to be planted within view of Cedar Avenue, and several shrubs to break up the parking lot massing. An additional benefit of these islands is that they also help to prevent users from cutting through the parking lot outside of drive aisles,” the Feb. 25 city report says.
Approval of a 145-stall parking variance was among the actions taken by the City Council related to the project.
There was an initial concern from the city about whether there would be negative impacts to surrounding properties if parking were reduced at the site. The project applicant hired a consultant who conducted a parking analysis that was completed on March 18, 2020. The study has measurements taken prior to that date, which places the study after redevelopment of the site with recent new users and just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said.
“The key finding of the analysis was that at peak use the parking lot for this site utilized 58% of the parking stalls with the average peak use at 29% usage,” the report says.
The other actions taken by the City Council include adopting resolutions related to subdividing the 4.5 acre lot into two lots by preliminary plat and approving the site plan and building permit authorization to construct the bank branch subject to conditions.
The city said staff had been working with the property manager, Regency Centers, for two to three years discussing the proposed project because of past concerns with the parking variance, limited landscaping and availability of public utilities.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.