Fresh vegetable produce fill the new Brand Stand that is now open off Akin Road in Farmington.
Known on his farm website show-and-tell videos as “Farmer Aaron,” Aaron Brand decided to open a local produce stand this summer to serve the community’s needs.
The Brand Stand is open in the same spot off Akin Road as the former Reisinger vegetable stand that was beloved in town.
The Brand Farms, located at 18605 Biscayne Ave. W., in Farmington, has been a family-owned operation since 1958. It is known across the metro area for providing year around farm fresh eggs, fresh chickens, along with a bountiful, autumnal harvest of popular apple varieties and home baked apple goods.
The Brand Stand sold fresh peaches this summer and now is selling all kinds of fresh vegetables to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. This fall the stand will sell its famous apple varieties and gourds and pumpkins suitable for carving. The stand sells many jars of fresh produce and homemade sauces to eat all year long or give as gifts.
Farm produce customers can take home bags of freshly harvested sweet corn and there is an onsite refrigerator that sells eggs, apple brats, apple breakfast links and hamburger.
Brand Farms takes its farm fresh produce on the road to weekly farmers markets in Bloomington, Northeast Minneapolis and Richfield Farmers Markets, in addition to offering parking lot pickups at Eagan Market Fest.
Check out the Brand Stand hours at brandfarmsmn.com or connect on its social media platform.
