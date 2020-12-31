Parks and recreation has been part of Eric Carlson’s life since childhood.
Growing up, his family frequently camped at state and national parks. He played multiple sports.
“We’ve just always been a very active family exposed to parks and recreation,” he said. “It’s just something that I’ve always loved to be a part of.”
Carlson has been able to translate that passion into his professional life. His parks and recreation career began in Burnsville and soon, he’ll be joining Apple Valley’s city staff as its next parks and recreation director.
“I’m just really looking forward to the opportunity to join the city of Apple Valley staff and the Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Department. I look forward to meeting people from the community,” he said. “I’ll be encouraging people to contact me and to give me a phone call and send me an email, and I want to meet with the different user groups.”
Carlson will fill the vacancy created when previous Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein died suddenly on March 21.
The City Council hired HueLife to help with the search for a new director. After interviewing five finalists in November, the council formally approved Carlson’s hiring on Dec. 10.
Carlson, a resident of Champlin, is married with three sons. He is a 1986 graduate of Burnsville High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota in recreation administration and a master’s degree from Hamline University in public administration. He is a member of the National Recreation and Park Association and has earned its highest distinction as a certified park and recreation executive.
Varied experience
He first worked for about nine years in Burnsville’s Parks and Recreation Department. He had multiple roles including park maintenance, recreation programmer, recreation supervisor and manager of the ice arena.
Carlson next worked as the city of Champlin’s parks and public works director for about seven years. He oversaw parks and maintenance operations and ice arena operations, and public works operations for streets, water, sewer, cemetery and stormwater.
Carlson most recently worked as parks and recreation director for Inver Grove Heights for 14 years. He was involved with multiple projects including converting a former double-deck railroad car bridge across the Mississippi River into a 670-foot regional trail and phasing in an inclusive playground at Heritage Village Park, he said.
When Apple Valley’s parks and recreation director position opened, Carlson said it was an exciting opportunity to work with the department’s staff. He already knew some of them through the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association.
“Apple Valley has got some projects that I’m interested in being a part of – the inclusive playground. I know the city of Apple Valley would like to try to give some new life to the Redwood Community Center and to the park that surrounds the space,” he said.
Carlson said he’s also interested in working with the Valleywood Golf Course staff to ensure that the golf course remains viable.
When asked how he would help Apple Valley’s parks and recreation staff transition to his leadership after the sudden loss of Bernstein, he said he had great respect for Bernstein and there will be some big shoes to fill. The two had known each other professionally.
“When you lose someone suddenly like Barry, that has an impact on staff. And unfortunately, I have experienced that here in Inver Grove Heights as well. We’ve actually, in the 14 years I’ve been here, we’ve lost three employees,” he said.
“And so we’ve had to deal with how staff react to a sudden loss of people that they were their co-workers, they were their friends, and they were their confidants ... I think coming to Apple Valley and just having some experience dealing with it here in Inver Grove Heights, recognizing that Barry was well-liked and did a good job, and honoring that will hopefully go a long way in helping with a smooth transition.”
Carlson said the staff has also had to pivot to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s looking forward to helping staff members, “who are very experienced, very professional” and “have done a good job,” to move forward.
Parks and recreation continues to be important in communities and this has been evidenced during the pandemic as residents have flocked to their parks to get physical and mental relief they need, Carlson said. Parks and recreation also helps communities economically and is one of the things families consider when choosing to move to a city.
“It gives people an outlet to release energy to release stress, and re-energize and to help make sure that their that their mental and psychological state is in a positive place,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
