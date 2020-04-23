A new ordinance has been created in Apple Valley to regulate “flexible dumpsters.”
The City Council approved the ordinance at its April 9 meeting.
The ordinance “seeks to provide residents and staff with clear expectations for use of a newer product to the market while limiting their impact to surrounding residences.”
City officials have been mulling over the topic for nearly a year.
The city noted in a Sept. 12, 2019, report that refuse disposal products like the “Bagster” have “become a nuisance and code enforcement issue within the city.”
Bagster is a refuse disposal product offered by Waste Management. The company calls the Bagster a “dumpster in a bag,” and says it gives users a flexible option when they have too much waste for regular trash service, but not enough for a full-sized roll-off dumpster.
The city has received complaints from residents about neighbors who have reportedly left Bagsters in their front yard for several months.
The Urban Affairs Advisory Committee reviewed and provided recommendations for flexible dumpsters in August 2019. The City Council reviewed those recommendations in September before directing staff to work with the city attorney to draft an ordinance.
“In an effort to define the product the City Attorney noted that the size (5 cubic yards) of the flexible dumpster was the same as a small hard sided dumpster, and thus has included these alternate products as a ‘Compact Dumpster’ in the ordinance,” an April 9 city report states.
“The purpose for this is due to the similarity in the product and what it will be utilized for. The draft ordinance does not alter existing code for large dumpsters (10, 15, or 20-plus cubic yards) which allows dumpsters to be stored on-site for the duration of a construction project.”
The ordinance defines flexible or compact dumpsters as soft-sided receptacles that are 5 cubic yards and temporary in nature; or hard-sided, temporary containers five cubic yards and smaller in size, that are not the primary trash receptacle.
The flexible dumpsters are required to be stored behind the curb line and cannot block any part of the sidewalk, path or trail. They can be stored on any surface including grass, the driveway and landscaping rock. They cannot be on a property for more than 14 days from the date it was placed outdoors.
“The ordinance requirement cannot be changed by staff, and Code Enforcement always works with a property owner to bring the property into compliance,” the city report said.
Residents are required to keep all trash completely within the container, and no refuse can protrude or leak out of the receptacle.
The flexible dumpsters will be considered a public nuisance if placed incorrectly on the property and can be removed by the city in five days with costs being assessed to the property owner, the April 9 report states.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
