Menards newly built Apple Valley built store had a soft opening without an official ribbon cutting on Oct. 12, according to the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Ed Kearney said chamber and Apple Valley city representatives took a tour of the new store with Apple Valley Menards general manager Jason Foskett.
“He stated this location is so unique with a special two-level lighting section; which includes even a massage-chair showroom upstairs in lighting, unique storage throughout the store on the second level behind the upper walls where you see the department signs,” Kearney said Oct. 13.
The store has about 202,000 square feet of building space with 158,000 of that being heated. In the back is a large indoor lumberyard which customers can drive into with two “giant bays,” Kearney said.
“Their current Apple Valley store will remain open at the same time until Oct. 22 with deals throughout the former location,” he said.
Menards, a family-owned company, has been located in Apple Valley since it built its original store in 1986. The company built the store at 14960 Florence Trail that it’s soon moving out of in 1999. Dakota County property records indicate that store is 161,521 square feet.
Menards’ new Apple Valley store is at 6055 150th St. W. (County Road 42) at the northwest corner of County Road 42 and Johnny Cake Ridge Road. The site is the former Hanson Pipe Manufacturing property.
– Patty Dexter
