Group seeks new members
Nora Beall’s involvement with Lions Clubs has evolved from being a recipient to becoming a volunteer.
Beall has a vision disability and was a recipient of help through a program called Out of Sight coordinated by the Bloomington Lions Club for about 20 years.
“They help visually impaired or blind people get together for a social,” she said. “They would offer drivers to get them to ... the meeting place.”
She moved to Apple Valley three years ago. In 2021, she saw a newspaper article about efforts to start a new Apple Valley Lions Club and she decided to become involved. She now serves as an assistant to the treasurer in the fledgling group.
“I thought, ‘You know, I should go there and help Apple Valley set up a program and become a Lion if I learn about it ... and maybe become one of the Lions Club’s membership, and kind of help others the way the Bloomington Club has helped me,’” she said.
Lions Clubs International was founded in 1917 by Chicago business leader Melvin Jones and became an international group in 1920. Today there are more than 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs serving 200 countries and geographic areas around the world, according to its website. Beall is now one of the Apple Valley club’s current eight members. The group had its first meeting in August 2021.
President Steve Manning said the Apple Valley club’s primary focus has been promoting vision health through assisting area Lions Clubs with middle school vision screening and recycled eye wear collections and directed donations.
“As we grow, it will be we’ll be able to specialize more. So we have not broken off in any kind of specialized way. But we are pursuing the vision health right now,” he said.
The Apple Valley club is still in its infant stage and working toward becoming chartered. There must be a minimum of 20 members before this can happen, Manning said.
In addition to the vision screening of more than 700 students at Valley Middle School in Apple Valley and eyewear collections at Apple Valley businesses, the club’s other activities have included Minnesota State Fair ticket sales and periodic cleanup of Nordic Park in Apple Valley.
The most recent event was a fundraiser raffle at Mezcalito Butcher in Apple Valley in April. The fundraiser sold more than 200 raffle tickets and raised more than $1,500, Manning said.
Apple Valley Lions Treasurer Nance Petersen said this money will help the club get started with supporting local causes once it decides what those would be. The club is still working through that process.
“Because we’re all new to the club, we are actually now in the process of seeking out where’s the best time for us to spend our time here in the community,” she said adding they’re looking at what other organizations they could possibly help or what they could lead.
Beall, Petersen and Manning all said the club is seeking new members and it’s open to anyone who wants to get involved to help their community.
“There’s a statement on the International Lions website that I think is a great statement. And it just said that clubs are places where individuals joined together to give value and time and effort to improve their community and the world,” Petersen said. “So there are projects that are not only Apple Valley based that you can participate in, but statewide, nationwide and internationally.”
The Apple Valley Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Most meetings are at Galaxie Library in Apple Valley when space is available, or other locations as announced.
For more information on the Apple Valley Lions Club or to get involved, email uk2usa4real@gmail.com. Learn more about Lions Clubs International at www.lionsclubs.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
