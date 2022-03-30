District 196 and the union representing its transportation employees are going through mediation on contract negotiations.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school officials are negotiating a new contract with School Service Employees SEIU Local 284. The existing contract started July 1, 2019, and is still in effect. The contract covers bus drivers, chaperones, and crossing guard employees.
The first mediation meeting was scheduled for Thursday, March 31 (after this edition went to press). Some transportation employees have said the compensation proposed by the district is inequitable between longtime employees and new hires.
“We’re hoping to make some progress on Thursday,” Hal Goetz, an SEIU Local 284 union representative, said March 29.
District 196 Human Resources Coordinator Shelly Monson told the School Board during a special meeting March 28 that the district is “optimistic that mediation will provide an opportunity to reach an agreement that offers competitive pay and benefits for employees at all levels of experience.”
Monson gave the board an update of the district’s current compensation proposal before the meeting went into closed session for discussion of negotiation strategy.
She said the district’s starting bus driver rate is $3.06 less per hour than the average of comparable school districts and bus contractors.
“Other school districts and bus contractors have been adjusting their pay rates to attract new employees. This has made it much more difficult for our district to hire bus drivers,” she said. “And the district really must be able to offer competitive pay and benefits to fill these high demand positions at all levels of experience, which is what we’re trying to achieve with ... negotiating this two-year contract.”
Monson said the district’s proposal is within financial parameters set by the School Board in July, which were used to settle contracts with three other bargaining groups.
Eight negotiation meetings were held between SEIU Local 284 and the district between October 2021 and February 2022. The union’s initial proposal included 20% and 30% pay increases and “significant” increases to longevity pay, according to Monson. She added the district’s initial financial proposal addressed non-competitive starting pay with a market adjustment, moved employees to the top pay step more quickly, provided pay increases to maintain competitive wages for more experienced employees, and provided insurance contribution increases for all eligible employees.
The two sides reached an agreement during negotiations for a one-time $1,000 retention payment for all employees for continuous employment through this year, Monson said.
The union’s current proposal includes a $3 per-hour increase to the stop pay step in the first year, and the union requested mediation, Monson said.
Monson said the district’s current financial proposal would eliminate the first four steps of the pay schedule and compress the pay to three steps, which would increase starting driver pay from $19.03 to $22.05 per hour in the first year of the contract and move employees to the top pay step faster (in two years instead of six as in the current contract).
Goetz said the union’s current proposal is working under the same idea of compressing the pay schedule from seven to three steps. However, the union contends the district’s proposal is still inequitable in pay increases for new hires and longtime employees.
“(The union’s proposal) would give people who are on the top steps the same dollar raise as the people currently on the bottom steps,” he said.
Monson also noted that the district’s transportation employees qualify for benefits by working at least 23 hours per week, and the district’s contribution to family health insurance premiums totals $22,000 per year in the current contract and would rise to over $24,000 annually in the new proposal over the two years of the contract.
“The district again recognizes the mission-critical work of our bus drivers, chaperones and crossing guards and the need to offer competitive pay and benefits to attract and to retain employees,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
