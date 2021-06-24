Will be built near Shops on Galaxie, Tavern Grill
The last empty parcel of land in the Legacy of Apple Valley development area now has an approved project for the site.
The Apple Valley City Council approved plans related to a new two-story My Salon Suite building on the southeast corner of 153rd Street and Galante Lane, east of the Shops on Galaxie building. The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of the project in May.
The new building will be part of the Legacy of Apple Valley Third Addition, a master planned development created in 2004 as part of the Legacy Village development within the Central Village Area. Legacy of Apple Valley Third Addition included the Tavern Grill building (formerly Enjoy and Vivo); Shops on Galaxie and the Re/Max office building. These buildings abut a 275-space parking lot, according to a June 10 city report.
The plans call for construction of the 9,600-square-foot building on a 0.41-acre parcel next to the Tavern Grill Restaurant + Bar. Access to the site will be through a shared entrance and exit connected to the shared parking lot. Six existing parking spaces which abut the My Salon Suite lot will be removed, replaced in a new alignment and eight parking spaces added for a total of 14 shared spaces.
According to the city, My Salon Suite leases separate enclosed suites for individual hair stylists, barbers, estheticians and other service providers working as individual and independent business owners. There are 23 suites planned on the main floor and 25 for the second floor.
My Salon Suite, founded by Ken and Alanna McAllister, has sites in more than 30 states and in the Canadian province of Ontario. In Minnesota, there are locations in Bloomington, Plymouth, Roseville and Woodbury.
“It was a way for Alanna to get back into business and pay tribute to her family of hair professionals by revolutionizing the salon industry. Not knowing too much about hair, Ken and Alanna knew they wanted to create a space that salon professionals could make it their own and call it ‘My Salon,’ ” the company’s website states. “Their vision quickly grew from two stores in Louisiana to over 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Today, over 5,000 members have the freedom to be salon entrepreneurs in a thriving community.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
