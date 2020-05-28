Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is suspending service to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday and altering routes that serve Mall of America.
The service reductions are being made in conjunction with the elimination of all Metro Transit service in response to protests of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
"The decision to eliminate downtown service on Friday is being made to ensure the safety of customers and employees related to ongoing protest activity," said Richard Crawford, MVTA spokesman.
Floyd, a St. Louis Park resident, died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. Video shot by a bystander shows Floyd lying handcuffed on his stomach while an officer pressed a knee into the back of his neck for nearly eight minutes of the video. Floyd complains about not being able to breathe and later loses consciousness before he's taken away by paramedics.
The 1-day suspension of express service to downtown Minneapolis eliminates Route 460, Route 477 and Route 490 trips. The suspension of express service to St. Paul eliminates Route 480 trips. The routes don’t operate on weekends.
Other Minneapolis routes that will not operate Friday are Route 436 and Route 446.
Mall of America trips eliminated
Red Line service has been suspended through the weekend.
The Mall of America stop will not be served at least through the weekend. Route 444 and Route 495 will both operate. On Route 444, Cedar Grove Transit Station will be the last northbound stop and first stop on southbound routes. On Route 495, Burnsville Transit Station will be the last northbound stop and first southbound stop.
MVTA’s other local routes on the current reduced schedule will continue to operate on Friday. Those routes are:
For more information, call MVTA Customer Service at 952-882-7500.
