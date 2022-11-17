Stuff the Bus collection organized by the MVTA

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Schmitty & Sons Transit, 360 Communities, CAP Agency, and area Cub, Hy-Vee, and Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores are collaborating to gather donations of food and cash at those area grocery stores.

Customers are invited to stop by and help Stuff the Bus Dec. 1-11.

 Image courtesy of the MVTA

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Schmitty & Sons Transit, 360 Communities, CAP Agency, and area Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, and Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores are collaborating to gather donations of food and cash at those area grocery stores.

Customers are invited to stop by and help Stuff the Bus Dec. 1-11.

Tags

Load comments