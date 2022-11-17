The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Schmitty & Sons Transit, 360 Communities, CAP Agency, and area Cub, Hy-Vee, and Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores are collaborating to gather donations of food and cash at those area grocery stores.
Customers are invited to stop by and help Stuff the Bus Dec. 1-11.
The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Schmitty & Sons Transit, 360 Communities, CAP Agency, and area Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, and Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores are collaborating to gather donations of food and cash at those area grocery stores.
Customers are invited to stop by and help Stuff the Bus Dec. 1-11.
Non-perishable items are the highest need. People can donate items such as canned fish and meat, peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables, rice and pasta, and cooking and baking items. Cash can be placed in the Stuff the Bus fare box at the stores.
This will be sixth Stuff the Bus collection organized by the MVTA. During last year’s Stuff the Bus more than 1,800 pounds of food and $2,300 were donated to local food shelves.
With the holiday season fast approaching, food shelves will be thrust into an ever more important role in supporting families and individuals in need. As a trusted community service, CAP Agency’s Food Shelf in Shakopee provides immediate food and resources to individuals and families to bridge them through difficult times and help them reach self-sufficiency.
360 Communities serves more than 10,000 people annually with emergency food at food shelves in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Lakeville, and Rosemount.
Here are store locations and dates and times:
Thursday, Dec. 1, 3-6 p.m. at Eagan Cub North, 1276 Town Centre Drive, Eagan,
Friday, Dec. 2, 3-6 p.m. at Apple Valley Cub Foods, 15350 Cedar Ave., Apple Valley
Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burnsville Heart of the City Cub Foods, 300 E. Travelers Trail, Burnsville
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.