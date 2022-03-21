Public invited to take survey, share feedback
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority CEO Luther Wynder spoke about bus ridership trends, the pandemic experience, enhancements to the system, and future transit needs during a March 8 Eagan City Council work session at city hall.
Wynder said all forms of transportation were affected during the pandemic, and all are working now to prepare for a return to a new normal.
“The MVTA maintained transportation services for essential workers, and lifeline transportation services were crucial with economic inequities increased during the pandemic,” Wynder said.
MVTA is making a big push to get out information to reacquaint with commuting by bus to Minneapolis and St. Paul from the south metro at mvta.com.
The plans will be to continue adding services to the downtown.
“We are getting close to and by May we are expecting to be at 90% of our pre-pandemic services with ridership and the Express, and we plan to be able to add back trips and accommodate the demand,” said Richard Crawford, MVTA public information manager.
Riding an MVTA can be an affordable option since it costs $3 a bus ride or $6 a day roundtrip commute compared to the high cost of downtown parking and rising gasoline prices.
Taking the bus can also be considered a convenience to find time during the day, as well as seeing the environmental and congestion benefits.
“We are really trying to promote the cost savings with gas out of control, and we think that will help boost and return of our Express ridership.”
One lingering impact is that a mask mandate on public transportation was extended to April 18 per guidance from the federal Transit Safety Administration.
Safety measures that continue to be in place are air purifications systems, partitions between driver and far box, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.
The MVTA is also working to determine the future of transit with the help of the community.
As the organization works with a consultant to map out future bus routes and examine reverse-commute options, the public is encouraged to take an online survey at www.mvta-systemwideplan.com.
Feedback on future routes will be accepted by April 15.
Suburbs like Burnsville, Eagan, Rosemount, Apple Valley and Lakeville will see a greater demand for transit service post pandemic, Wynder said, as more workers return to work in the office in lieu of telecommuting.
“We are really trying to see growth with the return to work and the usage at the transit center due to people returning to work,” said Crawford.
The pandemic primarily affected the express ridership in the downtown area. Suburban routes and the ride on demand connect bus routes saw record growth throughout the pandemic.
“We are happy to see the express routes picking up again as we welcome back express riders, especially with gas prices where they are at,” Crawford said.
During the pandemic, suburban local bus routes showed more resiliency than other regional services and provided key connections for transit-dependent riders, said Wynder.
“The micro-transit bus service called MVTA Connect has exceeded pre-pandemic levels,” he said.
Ridership peaked in October 2021 30,000 riders, Wynder said, and MVTA Connect has seen record month-over-month growth since November 2020, largely due to continued ridership by transit-dependent populations.
Eagan service launched in October 2021 within connections to regional transit systems at Eagan Transit Station and Cedar Grove Transit Station and new service to the Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center.
MVTA Connect provides more than 1,000 rides per week in Eagan.
In an effort to provide more more and better services, MVTA has two legislative priorities that include increase funding to 6.26 percent and having current and future federal allocations use the 5307 Federal Funding Formula.
During the pandemic, three bills related to CARES Act allowed allowed three grant installments that helped public transit weather the crisis, according to Crawford.
This week the Metropolitan Council distributed the third allocation after it was placed on hold.
This is good news for the MVTA riders and good for suburban transit, Crawford said.
The whole region was allocated $313 million for its suburban providers, and MVTA which offers transit services in seven cities in Scott and Dakota counties that received a large chunk of that funding.
