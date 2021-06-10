Photos by Andy Rogers
Approximately 540 students received their diploma during the Eastview High School graduation ceremony June 5. The event was held at the Eagan High School stadium due to construction at Eastview. The student speaker was Roscoe Torbenson, and history teacher and speech and debate coach Todd Hering was the faculty speaker. The Eastview concert choir performed “Go the Distance.”
