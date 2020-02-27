Alexander Petrovich, who police say fatally shot his younger brother and mother before taking his own life, suffered from “untreated mental health symptoms for most of his adult life.”
The Apple Valley Police Department believes “those challenges likely contributed to the violence,” in the Apple Valley home.
“By releasing this detailed account of the incident, it is the department’s desire to dispel rumor, reassure the community of their safety, and provide enough detail for our community to begin the healing process,” the department press release said.
The department released additional information Feb. 27 about the Feb. 22 shootings at 13640 Upper Elkwood Court and offered information about resources for county residents who may need help.
Officers responded to the home owned by Janice Petrovich on Upper Elkwood Court at 12:18 p.m. Feb. 22, after a 911 caller found three people who had been shot inside the home.
Police found the bodies of two men and one woman, who were later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Janice Petrovich, 60, and her sons, Alexander Petrovich, 27, and Jonathan Petrovich, 23. The manner of death was listed as homicide for Janice and Jonathan, and suicide for Alexander.
“Based on the investigation at the scene and information gleaned from the autopsies, investigators can confirm the deaths of Janice and Jonathan resulted from gunshot wounds inflicted by Alexander,” a police department news release said. “Further, Alexander ended his own life with the same firearm located inside the residence. It’s unknown how he came to possess the weapon, but Alexander was not prohibited from owning one.”
Apple Valley Police Capt. Nick Francis said the firearm was a handgun, but added he could not provide further details because the department is still verifying details about it such as ballistics and who owned it.
According to the department, Janice, Alexander and Jonathan, all lived at the home. Officers have responded to the house for different calls but “nothing involving violence.” The previous calls for service to the residence included assists to other jurisdictions and a medical emergency in 2019, and damage to property and an animal complaint in 2017.
According to court records, Jonathan had a history of mental illness but similar records cannot be found for Alexander.
Jonathan was civilly committed to Mercy Hospital in 2015 as chemically dependent and mentally ill. He was recommitted multiple times after. Janice petitioned the court to be Jonathan’s guardian and conservator in 2017, which was granted in January 2018 in Dakota County.
Alexander had previous criminal convictions for dogs at large and fourth-degree criminal damage to property in Dakota County, other than minor traffic infractions, court records show.
Apple Valley police said there’s no way to know if intervention could have prevented the shootings, but the department wants the public to know several resources exist in Dakota County.
The Crisis Response Unit, which is staffed by professionals specially trained in crisis intervention, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 952-891-7171. The unit, available by phone or face-to-face, “will work to stabilize the immediate mental health crisis and provide referral services for appropriate follow-on care,” the police department said.
The department said the Minnesota Crisis Text Line can be used to communicate with a trained crisis counselor. Text “Home” to 741741 to connect. The National Hope Hotline for Youth Crisis and Suicide can be reached at 1-800-784-2433.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
