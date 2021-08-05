Planning Commission reviews preliminary plans
A convenience store, vet clinic and a medical office building could be coming to Apple Valley in the city’s largest remaining undeveloped area.
On July 21, the Apple Valley Planning Commission conducted a sketch plan review of a proposed 12-acre commercial development in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road. The commission took no action on the preliminary plans.
The proposed development would include a 40,000-square-foot medical office building with a potential 20,000-square-foot future expansion, a 3.5-acre lot for future development, a 5,350-square-foot convenience store with fuel sales and a car wash, and a 6,000-square-foot veterinary clinic. The site would be on the northwest corner of 155th Street West and Pilot Knob Road.
According to the city, adjacent uses include sand and gravel mining to the north and west, single family residential and a health care facility to the east and retail development to the south.
“Access to the site will be via the extension of English Avenue north from 155th Street West. The plan also shows a right-in only access from 155th Street West in to the convenience store property. This access will likely not be allowed,” a July 21 city report said.
The preliminary plans call for the convenience store to have a car wash and eight motor fuel pump islands on a 2.65-acre lot. The site would be accessed from a right-in only driveway off of 155th Street West and a shared access off English Drive.
The vet clinic would have an outdoor dog run on a 0.83 acre lot. According to the project proposal, the dog runs would not be used overnight but for dogs to relieve themselves.
According to the city, the medical office building would be constructed on a 5.09-acre lot with access being through two driveways off English Avenue.
The preliminary site plan indicates there would be 33 spaces for the convenience store, 23 for the veterinary clinic and 329 spaces for the medical office building, according to the city.
“The convenience store and vet clinic will meet or exceed the minimum number of required spaces. Based on the code’s minimum parking requirements, a minimum of 400 spaces are required for a medical clinic,” the report says.
A representative of HJ Development, which is under contract to purchase the site for the medical office building, said the 400 spaces being required by the city is based on a total square footage of 60,000. HJ Development wants to move forward with just 40,000 square feet for now, so the number of parking spaces should be based on that, he added.
“We don’t know that the 60,000 is ever needed,” he said.
Apple Valley City Planner Tom Lovelace noted during internal conversations the developer told the city it believed the parking requirements may be more restrictive than other communities and the city may want to review this to possibly adjust its ratios.
“It wouldn’t meet the parking requirements with the 60,000 square foot building proposal, with the 40,000 and potential for any new addition,” he said. “But we’ll certainly work with them.”
Lovelace said if the proposed development moves forward to seek approval, it would likely be “somewhat piecemeal” because different developers are handling the projects.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
