More commercial buildings are planned for an area of Apple Valley’s last large piece of undeveloped land.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission got a first look at a proposed project July 20 that would result two commercial retail buildings, one of which would contain a restaurant with a drive-thru window in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
“We’re really in a kind of preliminary stage here in that we don’t have any tenants that we’ve signed up to occupy these buildings, but (we) want to get going on the process so that we can start construction next spring,” Chris Moe of HJ Development said to the Planning Commission.
According to the city, Rockport LLC and HJ Development LLP are seeking to subdivide a 16.22-acre parcel into two lots and one outlot. The applicants are also proposing to build one 7,006-foot multi-tenant building on each of the two lots.
“The site is located at the southwest corner of 155th Street West and English Avenue. The site is bounded by vacant property to the north and west, the future Lunds & Byerlys grocery store to the east and Quarry Point Park to the south,” the July 20 city report states.
Apple Valley City Planner Tom Lovelace said the two lots proposed for the two commercial buildings would both be just over an acre in size. The remaining 13-plus acres of the original 16.22-acre parcel would be created as a new lot for future development.
The plans call for the site to be accessed by English Avenue, which is a private street intersecting with 155th Street on the north side and 157th Street on the south side. One building would be constructed on “Lot 1” on the north edge of the site and the building with the restaurant would be constructed on “Lot 2” on the south edge, according to the city.
“Lot 1 will have 61 parking spaces and Lot 2 will have 54 spaces, which exceed the city’s minimum required parking for a retail use. The layout will provide cross access and parking for the two lots and future development on the outlot to the west,” the report states. “The Lot 2 building will have a drive-thru lane for a restaurant pick-up window that will be located along the east side of the building. This will require approval of a conditional use permit.”
Both buildings would have an outdoor patio area with decorative fencing installed along the perimeter. The plans also include a private north/south sidewalk on the west side of the two lots. The city is recommending a sidewalk be built on the west side of English Avenue to provide a pedestrian crossing between 155th and 157th streets, the report states.
No community members offered comments about the proposed project during the public hearing.
