More commercial buildings are planned for an area of Apple Valley’s last large piece of undeveloped land.

The Apple Valley Planning Commission got a first look at a proposed project July 20 that would result two commercial retail buildings, one of which would contain a restaurant with a drive-thru window in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.

