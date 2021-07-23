Wippermann has donated her time since 1985
Jane Wippermann says she began donating her time at the Minnesota Zoo after seeing a newspaper article about the need for volunteers.
Fast forward 36 years later and Wippermann has logged more than 10,000 hours assisting visitors at the Apple Valley attraction.
“I am inspired by her enthusiasm of continuing to learn and her excitement of sharing her stories to guests and other volunteers,” Volunteer Coordinator Julie Lanz-Gonsoski said in a statement. “Even after 10,000 hours she greets everyone with a smile.”
By 11 a.m. July 20, Wippermann had already spoken to 145 people and she still had two hours left in her shift.
Her interactions with guests range from providing directions to giving small children a bandage for minor scrapes. One of her favorite things is sharing a fact with a visitor that they didn’t know.
“There’s so much to learn and to know, and being able to share information with the visitors. It’s just the joy ... it just makes me teary,” she said. “When people say, ‘I didn’t know that, and thank you for telling me.’ It’s just wonderful.”
The zoo has expanded and grown since Wippermann began volunteering in 1985. A July 13 post about Wippermann’s service on the zoo’s website noted that the zoo had only been open for seven years. Exhibits including Discovery Bay, the Wells Fargo Family Farm and Russia’s Grizzly Coast were still 10 years or more away from becoming a reality.
Wippermann, an 18-year resident of Inver Grove Heights and former Rosemount resident, was exposed to animals from an early age while growing up on a Wisconsin farm. She began volunteering when her two daughters were in high school and middle school and she was looking for something to do.
“I’ve always loved animals. So, I thought that sounded like something I’d like to try,” she said.
She hit the 10,000-hour milestone in June.
Wippermann said when volunteers record another 1,000 hours they are rewarded with a behind-the-scenes zoo experience of their choice. She’s had the opportunity to help feed and work with dolphins; put out treats for the black bears and see when the bison are released in the morning. It usually takes her about three years to accumulate another 1,000 hours.
Volunteers were allowed to return to the zoo a few months ago after a long absence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wippermann typically comes in to help on Tuesdays. She likes to work in different areas of the zoo to get some variety.
According to the zoo, there are 499 active volunteers who are donating their time.
Wippermann said many of them have formed close friendships and they continued to connect during the pandemic, even when they couldn’t be at the zoo. They met during Zoom meetings or gathered at a park with social distancing and masks.
“Volunteers have built a camaraderie and there is a closeness within the corps,” she said. “And people, if they’re interested in volunteering, they should give it a try. Because the rewards are great.”
When asked what she’s received from zoo volunteering, Wippermann said she just keeps learning and she’s become more outgoing.
“I can walk up to people as long as I know what I’m talking about,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
