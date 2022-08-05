Conservation project in Russia halted due to war with Ukraine
The Minnesota Zoo is looking for new homes for some Asian wild horses after plans to send them to Russia for conservation efforts have been halted due to the conflict between that country and Ukraine.
There were plans ship eight horses from the Minnesota Zoo and other zoos in Ohio, Texas, California and Washington, D.C. to Russia for the first time in October 2020. Two of those horses were raised at the Minnesota Zoo and six other horses had been brought from the other locations in to stay in Minnesota for a year to become acclimated to living in a colder climate before going to Russia.
Seth Stapleton, Minnesota Zoo director of conservation and research, said those plans were initially paused for a year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. The zoo encountered some additional challenges associated with transferring the horses in October 2021 and had anticipated shipping them in October 2022.
“Unfortunately, the conflicts between the Ukraine and Russia hit and that really precluded us from being able to get the horses over there altogether,” he said.
Asian wild horses, also known as Przewalski’s horse, went extinct in the wild by the late 1960s. Zoos began working with countries in Asia to reintroduce the species back into the wild during the 1990s. These horses have been on exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo since it opened in 1978.
The Minnesota Zoo sent a stallion to a breeding program in the Netherlands in 1991 and his descendants have been reintroduced in Mongolia. Asian wild horses have also been reintroduced in China, Ukraine and Russia, according to the zoo’s website.
According to the zoo, the Asian wild horse is native to the grasslands of central Asia and the last Asian horse was seen in the wild in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. The horses went extinct in the wild due to competition with livestock and humans, and hunting. However, captive breeding programs kept the species from complete extinction and transfers of horses between the United States, United Kingdom and Germany helped its numbers to grow.
Stapleton said after the zoo realized it could not send the horses to Russia, other options were explored. One included trying to get them to Mongolia in association with a long-term reintroduction program at a national park.
“We were optimistic about that. But unfortunately, the logistical challenges there are a bit too significant as well. We simply can’t get the horses to Mongolia right now based on our current transport options,” he said. “So, that left us with the option of trying to reintegrate the horses into North American zoos. So ... that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
The zoo has 14 Asian wild horses with an annual cost of about $5,000 per horse annually to care for them.
The zoo is looking to re-home six horses to different North American zoos. Those other places have not been finalized and the zoo is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to identify new homes. The zoo hopes this will happen before the end of the year, Stapleton said.
When asked why the zoo is looking to find new homes for some of the horses, Stapleton said staffing, capacity, resource and space considerations all factor into the decision.
“We’ve since held them for more than two and a half years; longer than anticipated,” he said.
Stapleton said the zoo is open to trying another reintroduction project with the horses in the future.
“With all our conservation programs we want to make sure we’re investing wisely in choosing programs that will really benefit the conservation of the species in the wild,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
