 Photo courtesy Nat LeDonne/Minnesota Zoo

Conservation project in Russia halted due to war with Ukraine

The Minnesota Zoo is looking for new homes for some Asian wild horses after plans to send them to Russia for conservation efforts have been halted due to the conflict between that country and Ukraine.

