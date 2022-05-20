Staff preparing for next round of releases this summer
Cale Nordmeyer has been a self-proclaimed “butterfly nerd” for years, so his involvement with butterfly conservation at the Minnesota Zoo was a logical next step in his career.
Nordmeyer has been involved with the zoo’s conservation department since 2014, when he was brought over to help with a conservation project involving Dakota skippers. He’s worked in different roles at the Apple Valley-based zoo since 2008, including as a zookeeper in the birds department.
Nordmeyer has been busy in recent weeks getting the latest Dakota skipper and Poweshiek skipperling caterpillars ready to be released into the wild as adult butterflies in the next few months.
The zoo’s butterfly conservation efforts began in 2012 and has been run by Erik Runquist, Minnesota Zoo conservation research scientist.
The Minnesota Zoo’s Prairie Butterfly Conservation Program manages a breeding, and reintroduction program for the globally endangered Dakota skipper.
Since 2016, the zoo has also worked with releasing Poweshiek skipperlings and recently formed a new partnership with the John Ball Zoo in Michigan, which will oversee captive breeding of that species.
“Some of these butterflies that were almost boringly common when I was a little kid have really fallen off the face of the earth. So this story is personal to me,” Nordmeyer said.
The Dakota skippers and Poweshiek skipperlings were once common species in Minnesota and are only found in tallgrass prairie.
Dakota skippers have disappeared from more than 75% of their total former range, which historcally extended through southern Saskatchewan and Manibota in Canada, through North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and northern Illinois. Presently only about 1% of native tallgrass prairie remains in fragmented small separated islands, according to the zoo. Its numbers have continued to decline even in protected sites for reasons that are not yet clear, according to the zoo.
Poweshiek skipperlings were historically found in southern Manitoba, Canada, Minnesota, Wisconsin and south-central Michigan. More than 50% of its historic range was in Minnestota, according to the zoo. Nordmeyer said experts believe Poweshiek skipperlings may be entirely gone from Minnesota.
A head start
The conservation efforts for Poweshiek skipperlings and Dakota skippers involve catching wild adult females and containing them near the site where they’re captured for 72 hours. Any eggs laid during that time period are collected and the female is released back into the same area she was found.
The eggs are brought back to the Minnesota Zoo, where they are hatched and placed on to prairie dropseed plants. The caterpillars build a shelter for themselves, continue to grow until the plant grasses recede and then go into diapause to survive the winter months. Diapause is a period of suspended development for insects and other organisms.
“They are in a state that there is no metabolic activity,” Nordmeyer said.
The caterpillars are kept in vials in temperature-controlled freezers to similate what they would experience during the winter.
“They’ll actually form anti-freezing agents in their hemolymph (insect blood) ... that prevent ice crystals from forming. So they can actually handle really cold temperatures,” he said.
The caterpillars are placed into the freezers around the end of October or early November, depending on temperatures.
This past winter, the Minnesota Zoo overwintered 125 Poweshiek skipperlings and about 1,200 Dakota skippers. Those numbers have continued to grow each year, Nordmeyer said. This overwintering process at the zoo is known as “headstarting.”
When the weather starts getting warmer in the spring, the caterpillars are removed from the freezers, checked for their overall appearance, placed on a plant and left to continue to grow. They typically begin to pupate around mid-June and some are set aside for re-introductions into the wild during the summer. For both species, a small subset of caterpillars are kept for captive breeding at the Minnesota Zoo and John Ball Zoo. This is the first year captive breeding for Poweshiek skipperlings will occur at John Ball, Nordmeyer said.
Nordmeyer has been taking the caterpillars out of frozen storage since the first week of May and placing them onto the plants.
The initial release of Dakota skippers took place at the Hole-in the-Mountain Prairie Preserve, owned by the Nature Conservancy, in Lake Benton in 2017. Releases continued there each summer until 2021, when zoo staff stopped and continued surveys. Last year, the zoo shifted its release efforts with zoo-reared Dakota skippers to the Hole-in-the-Wildlife Management Area and Altona Wildlife Management Area, just south of the first release site. Both places are managed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Normeye said.
“These different management units are all part of a greater prairie complex and it is our hope that once these separate populations establish, that the Dakota skippers will begin to disperse and link-up on their own,” he said.
Nordmeyer said they hope Glacial Lake State Park will be the next site to start the next round of Dakota skipper reintroductions, in partnership with the Minnesota DNR and Minnesota parks and trails.
Poweshiek skipperlings are released in Michigan. The exact sites are not disclosed for the protection of the butterflies.
Nordmeyer said the remaining populations for Poweshiek skipperlings is so poor the conservation strategy is in “full triage mode.” Efforts are focusing on augmenting those sites in Michigan with headstarting populations in before trying to reintroduce them back into Minnesota.
“We’re hoping that after a few years now more of doing that, we’re going to be able to get those populations up to a threshold that they will be self sustaining, that they will be no longer dependent on us to get to where they need to be,” he said. “If those turned out to be successful, then we can start the plans to get them back to Minnesota. So it’s actually my goal to see these ... the Poweshiek skipplings back here in my home state of Minnesota.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.