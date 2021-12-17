Officials are cautiously optimistic
John Frawley said “rebuilding” is the best word to describe the state of the Minnesota Zoo’s operations.
Frawley, the zoo’s director, said the Apple Valley-based attraction is taking things one day at a time. He added he’s also feeling grateful.
“I think the best thing is our staff, our board, our volunteers, I just have to say that they’ve really stepped up, especially the staff that have run this zoo and cared for this zoo through the pandemic, and you know, taking care of not just their families and their personal lives in the pandemic, but then to take care of the state assets, this state jewel, the staff have really kept us going,” he said. “They’ve delivered really good animal care, right through the pandemic for the animals. They’ve, kept the animals healthy with support from our health departments and they also did conservation work right through the pandemic.”
In 2020 the zoo experienced revenue losses from mandated closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced numbers of visitors even after the zoo reopened. This year the zoo has seen some increases in the numbers of visitors but they have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to officials.
During 2021, the total membership was less than half of pre-pandemic levels through May, a drop of over 250,000 people, said zoo spokesman Zach Nugent.
“After vaccination rates increased and capacity restrictions were lifted, we saw total attendance rise to nearly 60% of pre-COVID level during the summer months but that is still more than 200,000 fewer visits,” he said. “Summer paid attendance returned to three-fourths pre-COVID level, while summer member attendance was still only half the pre-COVID level.”
Regarding the zoo’s financial outlook, Nugent said the zoo set a budget assuming earned revenue would be around $14 million for the year, which is 83% of the pre-COVID-19 baseline. The zoo’s current fiscal year ends in June 2022.
“Through our first fiscal quarter we were running 16% favorable to budget, approximately $600,000, but it will remain to be seen what impact continued COVID surges have,” he said.
The zoo’s earned revenues during the first year of the pandemic were about a third of what the zoo earned before the pandemic, a $10 million drop. The zoo saw its earned revenues improve gradually through 2022 as vaccination efforts ramped up, capacity restrictions were eased and people became more comfortable in public spaces. The first quarter was about half of a typical year for revenues; the second quarter was about three-quarters of typical and the third quarter ended up at 85% of typical, according to Nugent.
“We are grateful for state and federal aid which stabilized our budget during this challenging time and is allowing us to rebuild,” he said.
The zoo also has been slowly bringing back some of the in-person programming and activities during 2021 after pivoting to mainly virtual offerings the year before.
Frawley said some of the educational programs and school groups have been returning. There are no formal programs like the bird shows yet, but informal programming allows guests to have some animal interactions.
“We are reimagining all those types of programs for the coming spring and summer,” he said.
Other larger public events such as the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular came back this year after a hiatus in 2020. The zoo also brought back Nature Illuminated, am event created at the end of 2020. This year’s Nature Illuminated runs through Jan. 16.
“That was really a home run, I think Minnesotans were just ready to get outside and it was a safe outside experience,” Frawley said of Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.
Another effect of the pandemic on the zoo was staffing. The zoo had a hiring freeze and staff reductions in 2020 as part of several cost-cutting measures.
Nugent said the zoo anticipated at the beginning of the pandemic that it would be working through its after-effects for the next two to three years. The zoo is now rehiring and “approaching staffing in a very thoughtful and planful manner.”
“We’re taking this time to review all areas of the zoo and resulting staffing and skill needs. We are taking this opportunity to do redesigning of positions, creating new positions and building in additional career paths in many departments,” he said. “As in the past few years, we continue to see difficulty in hiring skilled trades positions such as master plumbers, master electricians and Class 1B boiler engineers. We are also seeing additional competition in hiring for entry level positions in our guest services and building services/custodial positions.”
Capital projects
The zoo is starting to move forward with some of its planned capital projects, which Frawley said had to be paused during the pandemic.
The bonding bill passed in the Legislature in 2020 includes $13 million for the zoo, of which $11 million is allocated for the new Treetop Trail project and $2 million for asset preservation. The Treetop Trail is a 1.25-mile trail that will repurpose the existing track for the old monorail, which was shuttered by the zoo in 2013.
Frawley said the Treetop Trail project is moving forward with the construction documents and zoo officials hope to have a ground breaking.
The zoo’s request for the 2022 bonding bill will include $8 million to renovate the animal hospital; $17 million to replace the aging infrastructure of Lakeside Plaza and to ensure full ADA accessibility to the zoo’s entrance, and $6 million to help reopen the Nocturnal Trail, which has been closed for 10 years, and update it with an immersive exhibit space with amenities such as a kids’ area, family restrooms, and a stage for animal encounters and volunteer space, according to state Reps. John Huot and Robert Bierman.
“We’ve always been talking about ... fixing up the zoo and keep it new and relevant,” Frawley said.
Frawley said zoo officials are still discussing ideas for what to do with the former IMAX theater space but the other projects have taken higher priority in the near term. The building is being used internally by staff for office and meeting space.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
