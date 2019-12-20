New trail, animal hospital renovations, infrastructure repairs planned
The next legislative session doesn’t begin until Feb. 11, but the Minnesota Zoo is already prepared to make its request for funding in a 2020 bonding bill.
Its latest request for $39 million in state funding includes plans for making the monorail track into a new trail, renovating the 44-year-old animal hospital, reopening the Nocturnal Trail, repurposing the former IMAX theater building and infrastructure repairs.
The funding request breaks down to $11 million for Minnesota Treetop Trail; $15.5 million for the Nocturnal Trail, animal hospital and former IMAX Theatre and $12.5 million for asset preservation, according to zoo officials.
Project details
The Treetop Trail would repurpose the existing track for the old monorail, which was shuttered by the zoo in 2013. The 1.25-mile trail would be an “elevated walking loop through oak forest, wetlands and animal habitats,” according to a zoo summary of the 2020 bonding request.
The trail would also provide visitors with new perspectives of the animals and offer “unique outdoor experiences and programming focused on connecting to nature, health and wellness, art and cultural expression and recreation and leisure.”
The project is exciting for the zoo because the trail would allow people of all ages and abilities to get into the trees. The trail would be open for all seasons, said John Frawley, Minnesota Zoo director and president of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation. He added that possible activities could including exercising, animal encounters and cultural events.
A $25 million campaign was recommended and approved by the Minnesota Zoo Foundation Board of Directors in March. The campaign, “Step Into Nature,” has been raising money for the Treetop Trail design and construction, Wells Fargo Family Farm renovations and contingency and campaign costs. So far, over $11 million has been raised privately, according to Frawley.
“This is the first time the zoo’s ever raised this much private funding going into a bonding session,” Frawley said.
The Nocturnal Trail project would reopen an area that’s been boarded up for 10 years in the Tropics Trail. The plans call for a children’s play area, family restrooms, a stage for animal encounters and volunteer space, according to the zoo.
The animal hospital, which was built in 1975, would get a “significant renovation to meet industry standards for animal care,” the zoo said.
The project includes replacing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, electrical services and repairs to the building exterior. An ambulance bay would be added for safe animal transport. The facilities would be renovated to support modern technology and practices and provide educational opportunities for visitors to learn about veterinary care, the zoo said.
The asset preservation includes replacing roofs and skylights in animal exhibits and support buildings, addressing outdated mechanical, electrical and life support systems and repairing bridges, trails and roads, the zoo said.
Frawley said while the former IMAX theater space is included in the zoo’s bonding request, the Treetop Trail, Nocturnal Trail and animal hospital projects are the zoo’s higher priority projects in that order, in addition to the asset preservation.
The theater, adjacent to the zoo, went dark on Jan. 27 after IMAX corporate made the decision to close it without input from the state-run zoo’s leadership. The theater had been part of the community since April 5, 1997, the newspaper reported in January.
The zoo gave IMAX time to remove its equipment and the building is currently not being used. The IMAX building was added to the 2020 bonding request to begin the conversation with legislators, according to Frawley.
“We might not get it funded this year, it’s down on the list, but what we wanted to do is start the conversation and listen to them and see how they feel about this type of request,” he said.
Frawley said preliminary concepts that have been discussed for the IMAX building focus on the space being a nature adventure hub with activities that could include rock climbing or adventure play.
“We will have a good plan for that building. We have some good concepts right now that I think align with our mission, align with where we want to go with connecting people to nature,” he said, adding that the zoo is focusing more on the Treetop Trail now because “that’s right in front of us.”
Frawley said he anticipates the bids for engineering and construction to be awarded in January for the Treetop Trail. If all of its requests are included in the final bonding bill, construction on the Treetops Trail could begin in July 2020. The Nocturnal Trail and animal hospital projects could begin soon after.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
