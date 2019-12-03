The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley is planning to increase its prices for general admission and annual membership in early 2020.
The pricing increases haven’t been finalized but it’s likely that admission will increase between $1.95 to $1.99 while memberships could go up by $5 to $20 depending on the level of the membership. The price to park cars, buses and motor coaches will not change, said Zoo spokesperson Zach Nugent.
Admission currently costs $12 for children ages 3 to 12 and seniors and $18 for people ages 13 to 64. Memberships are $59 for one person up to $159 for household-plus or grandparents-plus, according to the zoo’s website.
Nugent said membership prices were last tweaked in 2016, while admission prices hadn’t changed since 2011. The zoo is always looking at new ways to connect people to its mission. Some examples have been expanding adult nights out and the Llama Trek and Kangaroo Crossing rotating summer exhibits.
“These price changes are necessary to expand on programming while keeping pace with operating costs,” Nugent said.
The general admission increase will go into effect on Jan. 15 while the membership pricing increase will happen in March. Members will receive written communication after the new year, Nugent said.
– Patty Dexter
