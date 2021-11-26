Officials looking at effectiveness
The Minnesota Zoo is participating in a study looking at the effectiveness of a vaccine for a viral disease that affects members of the deer family, cervidae.
Staff at the Apple Valley-based attraction began administering the first dose of vaccinations for epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) to its bison, moose, pronghorn, reindeer and caribou in August. The second doses were given about four weeks later, said Taylor Yaw, one of the zoo’s veterinarians.
To the zoo’s knowledge, it’s one of the first known times an EHD vaccine has been used in a United States zoo setting. The vaccine being studied was created by Medgene Labs, of Brookings, South Dakota, according to zoo officials.
EHD is a virus transmitted between deer by biting midges or gnats. The insects are most active in the fall before being killed off by the first frost of the season. Clinical signs can include fever, anorexia, lethargy, stiffness, respiratory distress, oral ulcers and severe swelling of the head and neck, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
Yaw said white-tailed deer are most severely affected by EHD. In severe or sudden onset cases, the disease can cause all of the organs to hemorrhage.
“It’s a really unfortunate disease process. So, mortality is pretty high if it’s the acute form,” Yaw said.
Some of the zoo’s reindeer herd died in September 2020 from EHD. The zoo responded with multiple mitigation measures during the fall into the spring of 2021 such as mowing the enclosure grass, treating the area with an insecticide, removing reindeer and caribou from the exhibit and isolating the remaining cervids at the zoo. The zoo also installed carbon dioxide traps around the zoo to monitor midges and mosquitoes.
Yaw said the state veterinarians put the zoo in contact with Medgene Labs, which said it was interested in studying how effective the vaccine is in zoo settings. The vaccine is still considered experimental.
“We’re looking at serologically to see if there’s a response to this vaccine,” he said.
The information is being collated between the zoo and the University of Minnesota, Yaw said.
Zoo spokesman Zach Nugent said the study includes taking blood draws from vaccinated animals periodically over the next year. Yaw said they are studying the blood samples to see if any antibodies are being created.
So far, the zoo has not seen any adverse side effects in the vaccinated animals, Yaw said.
Yaw said vaccinating other animals against different diseases is not uncommon at the zoo for their preventive care.
The plan is to complete the EHD vaccine study in August 2022. The hope is the data gathered will help inform prevention efforts such as whether animals would need boosters or if there’s a certain frequency the vaccine should be administered.
“We’re hoping there’s going to be three or four different papers that actually come of this; just all the different things that we’ve learned about in the last year,” Yaw said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
