Project slated for 2023 completion
Construction is starting on the Minnesota Zoo’s project to repurpose the existing monorail into the world’s longest elevated pedestrian loop trail when finished.
The Apple Valley-based zoo shuttered the monorail in 2013 and began exploring how to convert the track into an accessible walking platform in 2016. The zoo was awarded $11 million in the state’s bonding bill in 2020 for the project and the Minnesota Zoo Foundation has been raising money through its “Step Into Nature” campaign since it was announced in March 2019.
During the planning phase, the zoo contracted with Snow Kreilich Architects to research possible uses and develop baseline structural observations and concepts. Snow Kreilich partnered with Buro Happold, another engineering firm that’s worked on projects including the High Line in New York City, which has helped inspire the Treetop Trail, according to a news release.
Zoo officials say the total cost is $39 million which includes design and construction, renovations to the Wells Fargo Family Farm and contingency and campaign costs. About $8 million still needs to be raised to meet that total.
The 1.25-mile Treetop Trail will bring zoo visitors 32 feet above the ground and provide views of Asian wild horses, bison, pronghorn, tigers and more. The trail is being built for all abilities and will be 8 to 12 feet with “bump out” areas for seating or activities, Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said.
“This is a world class idea. It’s a world class project and it’s going to be an amazing gift to Minnesota,” he said.
Zoo officials, donors, staff and other partners, along with elected state and local leaders gathered at the zoo Friday, April 29, for a ceremonial kickoff to the construction. Frawley, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, donors and supporters offered remarks; with each speaker removing a panel from a large image of the old monorail to reveal a rendering of the new trail. Attendees even got to meet a zoo porcupine and have a photo taken with it at the end of the program.
Flanagan called the zoo her favorite place in Minnesota and recalled spending most of her parental leave there after her daughter was born. She said the zoo is a place of connection; that everyone has a story about a field trip they took, the first time they saw a tiger or watching the beluga whales.
“The Treetop Trail will become a part of the stories for generations of Minnesotans to come,” she said.
The trail is slated for completion during the summer of 2023. PCL is the zoo’s construction partner. Frawley said the project will have a light footprint and is expected to cause light disruption during construction.
“A lot of it will be in places where the public really aren’t until the Treetop Trail is open,” he said. “The places that are going to be really sensitive and thoughtful, the team has put together a really good construction safety plan to make sure that ... we put together safety barriers where we need to at certain times.”
