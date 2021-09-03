Study looking at habitat use, behavior
It’s not uncommon to see a sand tiger shark at a zoo or an aquarium, but breeding them in captivity is a rarity.
Minnesota Zoo Aquarist Becky Duchild said sand tiger sharks are one of the most commonly seen shark species in zoos or aquariums because they’re highly adaptable to life in an aquarium. However, most of these captive sharks were caught in the wild. She only knows of two aquariums that have had success with breeding the sharks in captivity.
“One of the issues with sand tigers in a zoo or aquarium setting is they don’t breed. So we are clearly not meeting some sort of ... biological requirement to get them to breed,” she said.
That’s one of the mysteries researchers are hoping to solve about captive sharks through a cooperative study the Minnesota Zoo and other facilities are participating in.
In 2019, the zoo began recording observations about behaviors exhibited by its sharks and reporting those to Lara Metrione with the South-East Zoo Alliance for Reproduction and Conservation. There are 16 aquariums sharing their findings with Metrione as part of a study that is investigating sand tiger shark habitat use and behavior.
Sand tiger sharks are natively found in waters around Australia, off the United States’ eastern coast and down into South America.
“They’re quite migratory. And so during the summer months, those along our East Coast are actually migrating north toward New Jersey and New York,” Duchild said. “Once it gets into fall and winter, they’re actually migrating further south.”
They typically top out at 7 or 8 feet in length. Sand tiger sharks generally swallow their prey whole. At the zoo, the sharks’ diets include herring, mackerel and salmon.
The zoo’s sand tiger sharks range in age from about 8 to 24 years old. Female sharks don’t reach sexual maturity until at least age 10, Duchild said.
Sand tiger shark populations around the United States are considered vulnerable, according to Duchild.
“Since they are very commonly found in zoos and aquariums, there is a strong desire to really find out about their biology, reproductive health, how to build aquariums that are good for sand tiger sharks,” she said, adding that researchers don’t know a lot about certain aspects of wild sharks like where they go to breed or have their young.
Duchild said the zoo records behaviors on an iPad with a program called ZooMonitor. During an observation session for each individual shark, they note how many people are in the exhibit; the time of the last feeding period; the current lighting cycle and the water temperature. The zoo changes the lighting and aquarium’s water temperature to mimic the seasons sharks and the other animals experience in the wild.
The zoo also studies swimming patterns and movements, whether it’s been bitten or bitten one of its tank mates or other behaviors that occur, like those associated with reproduction.
Reproductive behaviors have been noted each breeding season with the zoo’s sharks but there has not been a successful pregnancy, Duchild said.
“Last year was also the first year that we really hit that breeding period because we have young animals,” she said.
Duchild said the observations being shared by other the zoo and other facilities can help inform future projects for new aquariums or renovating existing ones.
“We might see more reproductive success with sand tigers if we’re actually building tanks that are catering to their needs,” she said.
The observations were taking place more frequently when the zoo began participating with the help of volunteers. However, the zoo has had to scale back because of volunteers not being present for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re starting to talk about rebuilding our observational team,” Duchild said.
Duchild said the zoo initially agreed to a two-year commitment to the study, but staff are finding the information is also useful to their operations and may continue sending their data beyond that.
“Our group of sand tigers is proving to be quite a valuable population to this study as well, really. So we’re seeing that those copulatory behaviors that other institutions aren’t seeing,” she said. “They think it has a lot to do with the fact that we’re doing seasonal temperature fluctuations and that light cycle.”
