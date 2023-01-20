Animals were part of Minneapolis program
The Minnesota Zoo houses nine different species of mussels and recently got a new batch of fat mucket mussels that have the distinction of recently retiring from government service.
The seven mussels arrived at the zoo in Apple Valley Dec. 8 after having helped the city of Minneapolis monitor its water quality since 2014.
The mussels were retired because they had grown too large for the space they were housed in at the city’s water treatment plant in Fridley, according to George Kraynick, water quality manager for the city of Minneapolis.
“They can live for 50 plus years and then they just outgrow their sensors,” he said.
Fat muckets are native to Minnesota. They can be found in medium to fast-flowing streams in south central and south eastern Minnesota. Native mussels are a good balance in their ecosystem because they collect particles from the water column and deposit them by substrate which makes food for a lot of insect larvae, said Ben Minerich, Minnesota Zoo mussel conservation specialist.
Kraynick said Minneapolis has used mussels to help monitor untreated water from the Mississippi River since 2008. The recently retired mussels were the second group to be used after the first group was retired.
‘Canary in the coal mine’
Minerich and Kraynick said they’re not aware of any other cities in Minnesota using mussels to help monitor water quality. The first two mussel groups used in Minneapolis were supplied by H. Joel Allen, a environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency. Allen was involved with setting up the mussels monitoring in Minneapolis as a pilot program to use freshwater mussels as a “canary in the coal mine type of warning system for source water,” Kraynick said.
The mussels in Minneapolis have sensors attached to them that measure the gap between their shells. Based on those readings, staff can tell when the mussels are open or closed, Minerich said.
“Monitoring a whole bunch of mussels, if they all are shut the same time, that’ll trigger an event that will set an alarm off to George (Kraynick),” he said.
Kraynick said the mussels feed at random times but they will all close if they sense some type of contaminant or pollutant in the water. That kind of response gives the city workers peace of mind.
“Having these mussels ... it just allows us to have that extra step that if for some reason, we don’t get a call from the duty office, or if there’s a spill that’s not reported,” he said. “We’re not relying on us visually seeing something in our process, we have these mussels that are looking out for us and giving us that early warning that there is something out there.”
So far, the mussels have never detected any problems since they came on board, Kraynick said. He added that Minneapolis is in a good spot on the Mississippi River because there isn’t much industry north of the area.
“We haven’t had any, like oil spills or chemical spills or anything like that, that would have required the mussels to ... be our early warning system and have a shutdown our water plants because of them,” he said.
The next group of mussels to take on the water quality work will be black sandshells coming from a fishery in Wisconsin. The city is working with a firm to update its sensor technology and methods of communicating data and warnings to the staff, Kraynick said.
Partnership with the zoo
Kraynick got connected with the zoo after some of his family members met Minerich in 2016 while he was setting up the mussels exhibit near the zoo’s main lake. The city and the zoo have been supporting partners since, Minerich said.
Through that partnership, the city was able to find a new home for the fat mucket mussels when it came time for them to retire.
“We’ve been communicating. So kind of fun to just take it full circle,” Minerich said.
Minerich said the mussels from Minneapolis will be on public display with other mussel species housed at the zoo, including fat muckets from a different group, plain pocketbook mussels, pimpleback mussels, and Wabash pigtoe mussels.
“I’m excited to have these animals as ambassadors, they tell a really interesting story, and to have an education department that’s so supportive of sharing how important and beneficial data mussels are and what those threats are,” he said.
