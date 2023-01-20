all mn zoo mussels 3 web.jpg

Ben Minerich, Minnesota Zoo mussel conservation specialist, holds two of the retiring fat mussels that now reside at the Minnesota Zoo. The retired mussels will be on public display with other native mussel species housed at the zoo. Previously they were used to monitor untreated water from the Mississippi River at the city of Minneapolis’ water treatment plant in Fridley.

 Minnesota Zoo photo

Animals were part of Minneapolis program

The Minnesota Zoo houses nine different species of mussels and recently got a new batch of fat mucket mussels that have the distinction of recently retiring from government service.

all mn zoo mussels 1 web.jpg

From left, George Kraynick of Minneapolis Water Works; Ben Minerich, Minnesota Zoo mussel conservation specialist, and Deanna Meyer, Minnesota Zoo intern, hold some of the retiring fat mucket mussels that had been used to monitor untreated water from the Mississippi River at the city of Minneapolis’ water treatment plant in Fridley.

